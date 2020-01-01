Kaizer Chiefs will not play boring football against Orlando Pirates - Manyama

The experienced Amakhosi midfielder vows they will dish out an impressive display on Saturday afternoon

Following their loss to in the Nedbank Cup last weekend, midfielder Lebogang Manyama has promised good football in the Soweto Derby against .

The highly anticipated Premier Soccer League ( ) match will be staged at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon and the experienced attacker wants Amakhosi to play enterprising football.

Coach Ernst Middendorp will also look to lead his troops back to winning ways after suffering losses to in the league and to the Lions of the North, but facing an in-form Buccaneers’ side has its own challenges.

More teams

“I am pretty sure that against Pirates it’ll be a good performance from our side because we play an opponent who also wants to play,” Manyama told the media.

“You must look at who you are playing against before you play enterprising football. For example, last week we played a team with seven natural defenders. That makes it difficult to play good football.”

The Amakhosi’s creative attacker was referring to their last weekend’s loss in Tembisa on penalties and believes they can be able to match an attack-minded Pirates.

Although a number of former Chiefs players have lashed out at the German manager for playing predictable football, the former skipper is upbeat they can deliver an entertaining brand of football at the Calabash.

In addition, the supporters are not only interested in seeing enterprising football, but a match with results considering the fact that the two Soweto giants are in desperate need of the maximum points.

Article continues below

Taking a glance at the log table, Chiefs occupy the top spot with 45 points from 20 games and a win will further elevate them to 48 points.

The win would also stretch their lead to seven points over the reigning PSL champions, , who sit second.

Meanwhile, with Sundowns set to face of in the Caf quarter-final clash, Chiefs will look to capitalise and consolidate their top spot.