Kaizer Chiefs will make sure fans see the value of Kambole - Middendorp

The Amakhosi manager is convinced the Zambian striker will hit the back of the net in the near future

coach Ernst Middendorp insists striker Lazarous Kambole is an outstanding player despite his struggles since arriving at the club.

The Zambian forward is yet to find the back of the net since making his debut for Amakhosi in August.

However, the German mentor is confident the former Zesco United striker will start scoring goals very soon while taking note that the hitman didn’t have a proper pre-season.

“Kambole is an outstanding player. He’s just an outstanding player,” Middendorp told the media.

“One day he’ll start scoring and everybody will talk about it that he’s the most important player in terms of forward positions in the country.

“I’m so convinced about it. At the moment, he’s not doing the right things but we can wait for it.”

Article continues below

As he hopes to see the Zambia international regaining his best form which made him one of the most feared attackers in his home country, Middendorp added they’ll ensure he plays to his full potential.

“But as a club, we’ll make sure that fans see the real value of Kambole when it comes to his second season with the club,” added Middendorp.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t have a break - he had a and Cup competition with his former club,” he concluded.