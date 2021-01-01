Kaizer Chiefs will have to pay a big fee for SuperSport United's Mbule - Report

The 22-year-old midfielder has played 17 league matches for the Tshwane side this season and has two goals and five assists to his credit

According to a report, SuperSport United are unwilling to potentially sell midfielder Sipho Mbule to Kaizer Chiefs unless the transfer fee is a very substantial one.

This may prove a stumbling block for Chiefs, who have not been known to spend heavily in recent years. Amakhosi's other issue is that following their Fifa transfer ban and the team's struggles this season, they need a squad rebuild and therefore may not be willing to spend too much money on one single player.

There has, however, been unsubstantiated talk that Mbule is just the kind of player that Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt would like to add to his squad, and the young central midfielder's star has certainly risen with some consistently excellent performances over the past two seasons.

Matsatsantsa, though, would be reluctant to sell Mbule as they plan to build their future team around them, according to what a source inside the camp told the Citizen.



“We will do what we did to Sundowns when they first wanted Aubrey Modiba," the source was quoted as saying.

"If they are serious, they will need to put serious money on the table because we developed Sipho from scratch and we are building a team around him, so letting him go will disrupt the structure of the club.

"We will need to make the sale worthwhile – that’s if we do agree to sell him."

Chiefs do have a fairly similar player – in terms of his creativity and influence on the game, in their own rising young midfield star, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who has arguably been the club’s best and most consistent player this season despite only being in his first full campaign in the PSL (he played four league matches over the previous two seasons).

This term, Ngcobo, has featured in 17 of Amakhosi’s 18 league matches, but it seems that coach Gavin Hunt does not have too much faith in the team’s other central midfielders; the likes of Darrel Matsheke, Njabulo Blom, Willard Katsande, Kearyn Baccus and even defenders Anthony Akumu Agay and Daniel Cardoso have all played in that role.