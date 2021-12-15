Kaizer Chiefs will go to Royal AM to fight and extend winning run – Nange

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange has maintained their main focus against Royal AM is to keep their winning run going in the Premier Soccer League.

Amakhosi returned to top-flight action after missing two matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows owing to Covid-19 related issues, with a 2-0 win against Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on December 12.

The win courtesy of goals from Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Nange helped the Soweto giants to remain second on the 16-team table with 25 points, 15 fewer than champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have accumulated 40 points.

Ahead of their trip to face Royal at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday, Nange has revealed their plans insisting they want to dish out another great performance.

“We go to Royal AM to fight as a collective and to make sure we continue our winning run by dishing out another great performance. All that matters is that we collect three points,” Nange said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“Every game that we play we want to win and will give our best. We have good momentum and are in a good space. Every one of the guys can be in the starting eleven and we will go there with a positive mindset.”

On his goal against Sekhukhune, Nange said: “It felt great to have scored. I was looking forward to this moment and it was really special. As a player, these are the moments you look forward to, which is scoring goals and winning games.”

On the performance of Ngcobo, who set him up for his goal, Nange quipped: “It was a great performance from a class player. There is nothing else I can say. We all know how classy he is, and he was really good against Sekhukhune.”

On the game which Chiefs played despite facing Covid-19 challenges, Nange said: “I think we did great as a team and we managed to collect three points, which was so important for us.

“We are proud of what we did for the Club, the Chairman, the supporters, and management. It shows that we have depth in our squad. We are Kaizer Chiefs and we are one team, so everyone will represent the badge during the season.

“We will continue working and fighting together.”