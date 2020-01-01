Kaizer Chiefs will capitalise on Bidvest Wits’ weaknesses - Manyama

The Amakhosi star says he is aware of the calibre of the task that awaits them against the “motivated” Students who are keen to make history

midfielder Lebogang Manyama has promised “a hell of a game” when they meet in a Premier Soccer League ( ) game at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, but has also admitted their opponents have become a more difficult side.

Under threat are Chiefs’ league title ambitions as they resume the campaign seeking to maintain their grip at the top of the standings in their remaining eight matches.

On the other hand, Wits are set to exit the PSL after selling their top-flight league status to Limpopo-based GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Manyama appears concerned the Students keenness to bow out on a high could present a difficult evening for Chiefs on Wednesday.

“I think now they are even more difficult to play against and I think they are still motivated to play for the club. There is history to make for them,” said Manyama as per Sowetan Live.

“Unfortunately, they couldn't make it in the Nedbank Cup. But Wits will always be Wits, very tough team to play against... it's going to be a tough game but we are looking forward to it. We have our own plans and we will try to capitalise on their weaknesses but it is going to be a hell of a game that I can promise you.”

Wednesday’s encounter would be Chiefs’ first match since the restart of football in last weekend.

They come up against a Wits side already been involved in competitive action when they were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by last Saturday.

While Wits have already gained some game time, Chiefs could be counting on their players who were in-form before the season was suspended in March.

Manyama has been one of the standout Chiefs players so far this season, scoring six goals in 21 league games and managing eight assists.

Also instrumental in Chiefs’ title challenge has been their top goalscorer Samir Nurkovic who has 11 league goals to his name, as well as Leonardo Castro who has contributed seven goals.

Defensive midfielder Willard Katsande and centre-back Eric Mathoho have also been outstanding for Amakhosi.