Kaizer Chiefs will benefit from Zwane’s appointment as Bafana Bafana assistant coach – Isaacs

The former Amakhosi central defender has backed his ex-teammate to gain valuable experience at international level

Former defender Dominic Isaacs has lauded Arthur Zwane’s appointment as Bafana Bafana's assistant coach.

The former Amakhosi winger who now heads the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team was this week roped in by Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki for the Madagascar match on Saturday.

“I don’t have a lot to say but all I can say is that I am happy for him. Maybe Safa is grooming him as they did with a number of coaches like Pitso [Mosimane],” Isaacs told Goal.

“I am happy for him because he is experienced. He’s been all over and he has also played internationally. He has had his ups and downs as a coach and a player,” he added.

“I played with him. I have a lot to thank him for because he took me under his wing when I joined Chiefs. He guided me on what and not to do."

“He has been a great gentleman of the game and that shows why the chairman, Kaizer Motaung, has always kept him at Naturena after his playing days," he said.

“Chiefs have invested in him and it’s true to say good things happen to good people. I’m just happy Safa is recognising his work,” responded the Cape Town-born legend.

Moreover, the former Cape Town centre-back believes the experience Zwane will gain at international level will definitely benefit Chiefs in the long run.

“You know the MDC is all about development and that has always been Arthur’s mission. At that level, you need to ask yourself as a coach, 'do I want to win trophies and not see my players graduating to the first-team?” he continued.

“I think he will want to see four or five of his players going to the rather than winning trophies and not see his players progress," said Isaacs.

“Of course it’s all about winning things for coaches, young or old, but what do you want more? Knowing him, I think Arthur will be happy to groom good stars for the future and signing good contracts in the PSL,” he reacted.

Asked if Chiefs would struggle if Zwane was to join Ntseki's technical team on a permanent basis, Isaacs said: “I am not sure if I can give a good answer if Chiefs would struggle should he get a permanent appointment, but it will be his decision to make,” concluded the coach.