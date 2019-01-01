Kaizer Chiefs will benefit from Mamelodi Sundowns match against Bidvest Wits – Mosimane

The Brazilians’ manager has hinted the Clever Boys are in a better position to win the league

head coach Pitso Mosimane believes will benefit from the result of their Premier Soccer League ( ) clash against on Tuesday night.

The reigning PSL champions are looking to close the gap on Amakhosi but meeting the Clever Boys is set to present its own challenges.

Masandawana is still in high spirits after beating 2-1 in the Telkom Knockout Cup final on Saturday night, a game that completed three matches in as many competitions in one week and could suffer fatigue.

“Mathematically, Wits are in a better position than us. If you really look at the program and the games in hand they have and they really maximize,” Mosimane told the media.

“At this point in time, we have to be canceling each other to give Chiefs space. If I were Chiefs, I would love the game and say, ‘Wow, somebody is going to drop points’. It would be nice (for Chiefs) if both drop points.

“A game against Wits and Sundowns is always a big game. It is the same level as when we play SuperSport United, , and Chiefs. You will see the emotions of the game.”

Speaking about the quality of Gavin Hunt’s defence led by Thulani Hlatshwayo, ‘Jingles’ also praised The Clever Boys’ quality, saying they are national team material.

“That whole defence is a national team defence so we are playing against a good team. We are playing a much stronger defence than Maritzburg United in terms of the pedigree. Those guys have won Cups and they play for Bafana so we are not going to have it easy,” he added.

“It is not about me and coach Gavin, I think he has done very well. He has got his own achievements and he is one of the best local coaches and I have respect for him.

“Our games are always games of small margins, it is about who makes a mistake and the other one takes advantage. It is always a close game, it will never be a game where you can say they are expected to win because they are playing at home or we are expected to win.

“If they can beat while coming back from Djoliba, it means this team is strong. They came straight to KwaZulu-Natal from Mali. And with all the traveling, if they can do that, it means they are much more rested unlike the preparation for Arrows.

“We presume it was difficult. It means the mentality on the team is good and the way they do things means they want to win the league.”

On the other hand, Sundowns did not leave Durban after meeting the Team of Choice at Moses Mabhida Stadium and will look to bag their eighth PSL win of the season at the iconic venue.

Wits now sit fifth with 19 points from nine matches whilst Sundowns sit third with 24 points and have played 12 games compared to Chiefs who have 13 matches with 34 points at the top.