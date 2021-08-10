Kaizer Chiefs will be up there challenging for titles with Baxter - SuperSport United's Tembo

The South African praised his former boss and feels Amakhosi will be very competitive under the returning coach

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo believes Stuart Baxter is going to change Kaizer Chiefs and make them a competitive force in the Premier Soccer League.

Tembo worked under Baxter at SuperSport United, and it is because of that working relationship that the South African believes the new Amakhosi coach will bring changes to the Caf Champions League 2020/21 finalists.

Competitive Force

"I’ve worked with him‚ I think I owe a lot to my progress and development as a coach to him as well‚" Tembo said ahead of Matsatsantsa’s season-opening MTN8 quarter-final against Golden Arrows as was quoted by Soweto Live.

"I know that he is going to change Chiefs. Chiefs are going to be very competitive this season. And believe me‚ knowing him they are going to be very difficult to play against."

And the season is going to be very interesting. I believe that Chiefs will be up there challenging for the league‚ and each and every cup game as well. So we are looking forward to a very interesting season."

Tembo believes the new signings at Naturena is another reason to believe the Soweto giants should be counted as sides likely to lift the league title. Keagan Dolly, Cole Alexander, Sifiso Hlanti and Kgaogelo Sekgota are the new recruits for Chiefs.

"Chiefs are always a big team and they have gone into the market and brought in players to bolster their squad in terms of quality‚ so obviously they are going to be very competitive. Probably they will be challenging for the league title as well‚" Tembo added.

"So we’ve [SuperSport United] got to do what we have to do to make sure that we stay within that group‚ which means we’ve got to work a bit more‚ and a bit harder."

Tembo's assessment of Chiefs comes after Brandon Petersen praised his goalkeeping rivals Itumeleng Khune, Bruce Bvuma and Daniel Akpeyi and promised to work hard for the team.

"Having that camaraderie between the goalkeepers and seeing the way they work together and push one another. For me, it was an eye-opener. It is encouraging me to work hard," Petersen told the club's website.

"We saw in the Caf Champions League, with the changes that Chiefs had with the goalkeepers, they put one in and he performs. That is something that makes me smile.

"I am looking forward to building relationships with the supporters and going out and representing them in a good manner."