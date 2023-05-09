'Kaizer Chiefs will be the best team next season' - Former Orlando Pirates star Mkhize

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates forward Phumlani Mkhize has made a brave prediction about Amakhosi.

Zwane is in his first season as Chiefs head coach

Chiefs will finish the season empty-handed

But a club legend rates Zwane's season as the best

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Chiefs’ elimination from the Nedbank Cup by Pirates last weekend, Arthur Zwane’s side will finish the season empty-handed. It was Zwane's maiden season as a head coach of a top-flight league team.

There has been pressure on the former Amakhosi midfielder who failed to end an eight-year trophy drought. But Mkhize rates it as the Soweto giants’ best season in years and feels they set up a good foundation to start racking up trophies next term.

WHAT MKHIZE SAID: "Remember Arthur started the team from scratch, so he is still developing the boys," Mkhize told KickOff.

"So next season, Chiefs will be the best team. Yes, mistakes from his players do cost him a lot.

“Most players there still lack experience, but for now, I can say Arthur has done a lot compared to coaches who came before him because they had experienced players in their squads. Now that there’s no trophy to play for, Arthur shouldn’t be judged. It will be a bonus if they finish inside the top four.

"They should be fighting for a top-eight. So, let’s give Arthur credit, he managed to beat Pirates two times this season.

“He managed to beat a Spanish coach who is having a Uefa Pro License, and Arthur only has A License. And also, Arthur hasn’t abandoned the club’s old culture of promoting talented youngsters. Two or three years to come these players will be household names. They will be sweeping all the trophies next season Chiefs I’m telling you.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mkhize’s prediction contradicts another Chiefs legend Marks Maponyane who believes it will still take some time before the Soweto giants start winning trophies. Maponyane feels Zwane is headed in the right direction too, but success at Naturena will come after at least six years.

Zwane himself has rated this season as better than recent terms but acknowledges it was difficult and branded it as one to forget. Chiefs’ focus now is to try and secure a position to play in the Caf Confederation Cup next season by securing third, after their Caf Champions League ambitions of second place were effectively ended in defeat to Swallows.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Following their Nedbank Cup exit last weekend, Amakhosi travel to Royal Bafokeng Stadium for Saturday's date with SuperSport United, knowing that nothing less than victory over the team currently in third will keep their continental dreams alive.