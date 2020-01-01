Kaizer Chiefs will be successful because Hunt is 'white' - Orlando Pirates legend Sikhosana

The Buccaneers great feels Amakhosi have found the perfect coach, for reasons that could turn out to be controversial

Former forward Jerry Sikhosana has controversially stated 'white' coaches are primed for success at Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs.

Sikhosana believes “will get back to their glory days” because they have appointed coach Gavin Hunt.

Sikhosana’s views can be disproven because of Pitso Mosimane’s supremacy in South African football during his time at .

More teams

“[What makes Gavin special is] the passion, dedication, [he is a] disciplinarian, knowledge of the game, knowing the players locally, also playing the game. Having that white skin sometimes it helps when you work with black players,” said Sikhosana on Front Runner.

“If you look back at Steve Komphela - what a knowledgeable coach he is – but you know when you have that skin which belongs to us and you work with the black players, sometimes it doesn’t work. I don’t know why especially in big teams.

“Look at Rhulani [Mokwena] at Orlando Pirates, coming with a big reputation, with quality players. And then all of a sudden JZ [Josef Zinnbauer] comes, the white skin and the same group of players without the introduction of new players and they performed.

“I think that will also be the success of Gavin at Chiefs because, yes, he is a white guy and you know sometimes it comes with respect from the players that are black in these big teams.”

The Pirates legend feels Chiefs are heading in the right direction following Hunt’s appointment and that they will return to their glory days.

Article continues below

“Now I can say Chiefs will be gunning for the league title unlike the last time when I put it on record to say, ‘I am a Chiefs fan but I don’t see Chiefs winning the league title,’” said Sikhosana.

“If it was Gavin then [in charge of Chiefs] when I said that, I think I would have been wrong. But I think now Chiefs are heading in the right direction and I give my thumbs up to them [for] choosing Gavin Hunt and I hope that Chiefs will go back to their glory days."

Chiefs last won major silverware in 2015 when they clinched the league title under Stuart Baxter.