Kaizer Chiefs will be hit hard by absence of fans at stadiums - Mark Williams

Amakhosi have at times relied on their '12th player' to win matches this season and their former striker believes the team might struggle without them

Former and striker Mark Williams admits playing the remaining matches behind closed doors will definitely affect Ernst Middendorp's men.

However, Williams believes other teams such as the Brazilians and will equally be impacted negatively by the absence of fans.

"There is no question that Chiefs will miss their '12th player' but they are not the only team that will be affected by this," Williams told Isolezwe .

"I think all the 'Big Three' teams will suffer because they are used to having a lot of fans at their games."

In Europe, a number of television broadcasters have included an artificial crowd noise feed and Williams hopes this could also work in .

"We don't know if there will be a sound of Vuvuzelas to help the players feel as if they are playing in front of fans but that would mean the players must imagine having fans at the stadium," he said.

Furthermore, the former Bafana Bafana marksman believes smaller teams could benefit a lot from the remaining matches of the season which are set to be completed in one province due to the coronavirus.

Williams picked as the team that could benefit the most because they are used to playing in front of fewer fans in almost all their home games.

"No doubt that players who play for teams that don't usually attract too many fans sometimes feel intimidated when the stadiums are packed."

"Teams such as Wits are used to being watched by around 2 000 fans or less - they are used to having no fans at times and I think they will benefit from this situation," he added.

The Students are in the process of selling their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Williams admits this could prove tricky but he's of the view the performance of the players will depend on an agreement between the squad and management.

Nonetheless, he feels this is an opportunity for those that could lose their jobs to market themselves if they mind leaving the Gauteng province for Limpopo.

"That one is a problem because there are players who I know very well that they won't agree to leave Gauteng for Limpopo."

He added: "It will affect them but that will depend on their agreement with the chairman of the club."

"There are those who will use the remaining nine games to market themselves to Gauteng teams that could be interested in them," concluded Williams.

Wits have an outside chance of winning the league title despite sitting 10 points behind log leaders Chiefs.

Gavin Hunt's men still have to play Amakhosi twice before the suspended season can be concluded.