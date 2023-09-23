'Kaizer Chiefs will be eliminated & Orlando Pirates will lose!' Khanye gives Amakhosi, Bucs no chance in MTN8 fixture

Junior Khanye has given Kaizer Chiefs no chance against Mamelodi Sundowns who he believes will play Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final.

Chiefs play Downs on Saturday in MTN8

Khanye confident Masandawana will beat Amakhosi

Ex-attacker predicts a Downs and Orlando Pirates final

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs travel to Tshwane to play the hosts Sundowns hoping to get a favourable result to advance to the final after a 1-1 draw at the FNB Stadium in the first leg.

The Glamour Boys' former attacker Khanye, however, is adamant that is an impossible mission for the Soweto giants.

He feels Masandawana are strong and will dominate the proceedings and get enough goals to make it to the final.

WHAT HE SAID: "Sundowns are going to progress, Chiefs will be eliminated! By 5:30, Chiefs will be eliminated and the score will be quite clear," Khanye told iDiski Times.

"Chiefs need to score, they need to come out. Molefi Ntseki approached the first leg very defensively but [on Saturday] he doesn’t have a choice.

"If Chiefs score, they will score one, not more, but I can see Sundowns score three. Sundowns are going to dominate the game as usual.

"They are very strong, they are consistent, they’ve got quality players. They’ve mastered a system, and they’ve got a quality young coach, who understands his players. He has signed players according to his philosophy.

"The confidence of Chiefs players is low and now they are playing the current giants of South African football."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The former Amakhosi attacker has further predicted Orlando Pirates might fall against Stellenbosch but advance on away goal rules after winning the initial tie 2-1.

"Orlando Pirates, my prediction might surprise, but I see Pirates going to lose 1-0," Khanye continued.

"Pirates have got very, very strong individual players but they are also very inconsistent. With the type of players they’ve brought in this year, I’m expecting them to compete, to go all the way. It’s either them or Sundowns for the trophy.

"I think they’re going to score because of the pace they’ve got, they’ll catch Pirates in transition but they’ll lose overall because of the inexperience."

BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have not won against Sundowns in the last seven matches across all competitions.

This season, they have already met twice with the Brazilians winning once; however, Amakhosi coach Ntseki is hopeful of defying the odds and getting past Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT: Ntseki is desperate to deliver silverware in his first season at the helm of the Soweto giants.