Kaizer Chiefs: Will Baxter give Ngcobo what he's asking for?

Kaizer Chiefs' Njabulo Ngcobo has made it perfectly plain that he wants to play in the centre of defence and not in midfield.

When Ngcobo arrived at Naturena, he did so as one Chiefs' marquee signings and much was expected of him.

However, his game-time has been limited, and when he has played, it's often been in central midfield rather than centre-back.

Following a couple of solid defensive showings back in his old position, while playing in the Compact Cup for Warriors FC, Ngcobo was quick to mention his preference for playing in his more customary spot.

“Those two games were special for me. I have not played much as a defender this season, and it was important for me to play in that role again. I did well over the two games, and there is still room for improvement in my game," he told the media.

Surplus of options in central midfield

One of the strange things about Baxter's insistence on playing Ngcobo as a holding midfielder, is that the Amakhosi squad is not short on options in that role.

One player whose progress as a central midfielder has been slowed, is Njabulo Blom, who did so well last season in the engine room.

Others who can naturally play in that role such as Anthony Agay and Kearyn Baccus have also missed out, because apart from shifting Ngcobo there, Baxter also has Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange who play in the engine room.

There just did not seem to be much reason to play Ngcobo in midfield, and it also seemed like the positional switch contributed towards him losing his place in the Bafana Bafana setup.

Now that Ngcobo has impressed at centre-back in the Compact Cup, it's going to be interesting to see if Baxter plays him there when the Glamour Boys return to action, against TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday evening.