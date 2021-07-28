‘Kaizer Chiefs will always be in my heart’ – Katsande’s emotional farewell

The 35-year-old reveals Amakhosi will always remain his family after he was among the players released by the giants

Long-serving Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has penned an emotional farewell to the club after his exit on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Zimbabwean was among the players released by Amakhosi as they continued to beef up their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Other players who were let go by the Soweto-giants include Kgotso Moleko, Philani Zulu, and Brylon Petersen.

Katsande, who managed 308 appearances for the Glamour Boys and joined them in July 2011 from Ajax Cape Town - now known as Cape Town Spurs - has confirmed in his farewell message that Chiefs will remain his family and will always, be in his heart.

What has been said?

“It is with a heavy heart that I must leave my beloved Kaizer Chiefs family, I am honoured and eternally grateful to the chairman of the club, Kaizer Motaung, for granting me the opportunity to represent this great institution over the past 10 years,” Katsande said in a statement on his Instagram page .

“To the peace-loving fans of Kaizer Chiefs, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude for your support and encouragement over the years, you have consistently been the 12th man lifting our spirits, during the good times and difficult phases.

“I trust that I represented the badge and brand with the respect and dignity that it deserves.

"Respect the badge in front and the faithful will forever remember the name at the back.”

“I am blessed beyond imagination, having represented my childhood dream club over 320 games, lifted four trophies, and participated in the Champions League; Kaizer Chiefs is my family and will always be in my heart.”

On his next move, Katsande said: “The journey continues and the next chapter of my life commences, to my wonderful children, thank you for accepting Kaizer Chiefs, as an integral part of our lives.”

Known as a midfield workhorse, Katsande was handed a short-term deal by Amakhosi to feature in the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly, which they lost 3-0.

Article continues below

During his time at Amakhosi, he helped the giants clinch two PSL titles, the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8.

Chiefs are currently strengthening their squad, and have already signed goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, defenders Njabulo Ngcobo, Sfiso Hlanti, Sibusiso Mabiliso, and Austin Dube, midfielders Phathutshedzo Nange and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

