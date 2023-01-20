Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena insists Kaizer Chiefs are still a strong team despite their recent losses in the PSL.

Chiefs have lost their last two games

Downs on an 11-match winning run

Mokwena wary of Chiefs threat

WHAT HAPPENED: Brazilians tactician Mokwena has played down suggestions Downs are superior to their Saturday opponent Amakhosi.

While the reigning PSL champions are on an 11-game unbeaten run, the Soweto outfit is aiming at bouncing back from back-to-back defeats against Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu.

The Glamour Boys lost by a solitary goal against the former before falling 4-0 versus Usuthu. However, Mokwena has stated the results do not show an accurate picture of Chiefs' quality.

WHAT HE SAID: "Chiefs will always be Kaizer Chiefs, a big club, historically, that needs to be given a lot of respect, great players on the pitch. Maybe performances have been much better than the results suggest," Mokwena said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"Based on, if you look at the scorelines against AmaZulu, you will get a wrong impression about the team, if you only look at the result against Sekhukhune, you get the wrong impression about the performance levels of the team.

"They are extremely well organised, clear in their patterns of play, well-drilled schemes and very good players, a good coach and a good technical team around them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns are currently on 43 points, 19 more than fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs. With their current form, it is logical to argue that Masandawana are in a prime position to win their sixth consecutive Premier Soccer League title.

Whilst Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung Jr. believes the Glamour Boys can still win the title, realistically the best they can hope for is to qualify for the Caf Champions League by finishing second. Only nine points separate second place from 10th, and while Sundowns appear to be running away with the title, the race for the other places promises to be keenly contested.

WHAT NEXT: Masandawana will be targeting a double against Chiefs while Amakhosi will be aiming at bouncing back from their recent defeats.