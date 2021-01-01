Why Nurkovic’s loss of form is worrying for Kaizer Chiefs

The Serbian scored 14 goals in all competitions last season and seemed the ideal targetman, but injuries and a loss of form have hampered his progress

While Kaizer Chiefs need a regular goal scorer right now, they also need to think about who will be leading the line next season.

Heading into Saturday evening’s Group C Caf Champions League clash against Angolan side Petro de Luanda at the FNB Stadium, Chiefs are winless in their last eight matches.

Leading striker Samir Nurkovics meanwhiles has not scored in his past 10 games.

After returning from a long-term injury at the start of the year and getting among the goals and assists, things had been looking positive both for Nurkovic and for Chiefs.

But it’s almost as if the team’s struggles this season and the lack of form players in the squad have now rubbed off on the Serbian as he’s also had a dip in his performances.

Both the striker and the club could do with a goal, and a win on Saturday, just to provide a bit of respite to the pressure that the run of poor results has brought.

Longer-term worries

It’s not just about this season that Chiefs need to be concerned about Nurkovic’s form, and his state of mind at the club, though.

At the end of the current campaign, following the end of Amakhosi’s transfer ban, a big clean-out of players is expected, and at the same time, reinforcements will have to be brought in.

It won’t be easy though for Chiefs, in terms of the sheer number of new players they could need for a squad rebuild, and it will likely take at least a season, if not two or three, for them to bounce back.

A player like Nurkovic though, approaching his 29th birthday, may not feel he has the time to stick around for a rebuild, and may easily be tempted away. Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly for example were reportedly interested in him.

And so if the Serbian ends this season on a damp note – failing to score goals, with Chiefs limping to the finish line, he may well try and force a move elsewhere, rather than be at the forefront of a long-term revolution.

Because what Chiefs will need in their rebuild is a core of current players to build around.

Nurkovic potentially could be one of those players, and unfortunately for the Glamour Boys, there are not too many other candidates in the current squad – players at the right age, and with the quality and leadership skills the team needs.