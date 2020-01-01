Kaizer Chiefs: Why Hunt can’t be blamed for Amakhosi’s miserable start

From hitting the crossbar to missing simple chances as well as giving away very soft goals, fate seems against the Soweto giants this season

' wastefulness in front of goal and reckless defending again came to the forefront in Saturday night’s 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein at FNB Stadium.

The Soweto side took a seventh minute lead through Anthony Agay, but having failed to convert several other good chances, they paid the price when the defence switched off in the 67th minute and Tumelo Mangweni was able to run through unchallenged and score.

Speaking after the match, Hunt talked about seeing certain improvements in his team’s play, despite it now being six matches since they last won in the league (their only victory in eight league outings this term was a 1-0 victory over ).

Those words may have sounded hollow to some Kaizer Chiefs fans, and there will be more criticism of the coach, the club and the players after another disappointing result - in what has been a poor season so far, coming off the back of missing out on the title at the end of the previous campaign.

Based on the balance of play and on the chances created, Chiefs should have beaten Celtic.

But as has been the case a lot this season, they paid a heavy price for missed chances and for making amateur mistakes at the back.

In many ways, Saturday’s game against Celtic was similar to Chiefs’ midweek clash with SuperSport United which ended in a 2-1 loss.

In both matches, and in numerous others this season, Amakhosi’s opposition have had fewer chances on goal, but have managed to capitalise on some suicidal defending to score.

Nearly the entire Chiefs back-line have committed rash and costly mistakes, and we are not even a third of the way into the season.

Up front, not one of the Glamour Boys’ forwards and attacking players have found any semblance of scoring form, indeed there are barely a handful of goals among them.

From Hunt’s point of view, his side is creating more chances and conceding less opportunities than their opponents in nearly every game. Yet due to some terrible individual mistakes at the back and some wasteful finishing, Chiefs’ poor run of results is obviously reaching concerning proportions.

Article continues below

At the moment Amakhosi’s issue is perhaps more a mental than a physical one – confidence levels are dropping and as the pressure increases, so has the tendency of individual players to self-destruct.

Hunt’s inability to freshen what is largely an aging squad, due to the transfer ban, is another factor which cannot be overstated.

The Christmas break (after Wednesday’s Caf Confederation Cup match against Angolan outfit 1 de Agosto) may not be especially joyous, or long, for the Chiefs players. But the chance just to step away from the game, even for only a few days, probably won’t be a bad thing right now.