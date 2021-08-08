Kaizer Chiefs success: What Ngcobo and Dube need to do - Dladla

The duo would make a good central defensive partnership at Amakhosi according to their former coach

Richards Bay FC assistant coach Pitso Dladla says Austin Dube and Njabulo Ngcobo can succeed at Kaizer Chiefs if they learn how to deal with the pressure from the fans and media.

The local tactician coached the duo at KwaZulu-Natal clubs Uthongathi FC and Richards Bay in the National First Division.

Dladla pointed out that the two defenders have an opportunity to grow at the Naturena-based giants having been part of South Africa's squad at the 2021 Cosafa Cup in Port Elizabeth.

"Playing for Kaizer Chiefs is a good opportunity for them, a growth we want to see as coaches," Dladla told the media.

"I think playing in the Cosafa Cup and winning it really helped them to get used to pressure ahead of their move to a big club like Chiefs. It won't be easy but I trust they will succeed."

Dube was included in the Bafana Bafana squad after he helped Richards Bay finish second in the NFD and the team qualified for the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs.

While Ngcobo was also named in the Bafana squad having enjoyed a successful season with Swallows FC which saw him being named PSL Defender of the Season.

There has been talk of Dube and Ngcobo becoming Chiefs' new central defensive duo under the club's accomplished coach Stuart Baxter.

"Dube has a huge advantage as we don't have enough central defenders that are left-backs," Dladla continued.

"A partnership with Njabulo Ngcobo would be a very good one for Chiefs but at the end of the day coach, Stuart Baxter and his team will decide.

"The reality is that we can love them but competition and a club's approach may not suit them, so we need to be very clear on that.

"I think if they need to succeed at Kaizer Chiefs, they must be able to deal with pressure from supporters and media. That's critical when you play for a big club," he concluded.

Dube and Ngcobo will be hoping to make their official debuts for Chiefs when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarter-final match on August 15.