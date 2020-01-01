Kaizer Chiefs weren't tactically superior to Orlando Pirates - Zinnbauer

The German mentor feels his tactics were spot on and that Bucs could have won the match against a different team this past weekend

head coach Josef Zinnbauer has defended his tactics against , saying while Ernst Middendorp's game plan worked on Saturday, it didn't mean his side had a poor game.

Zinnbauer said it's always easy to manage the game well when leading but he admitted Chiefs made it very difficult for them to score on the day, adding that they have a solid defence and the quality all round.

"It's very easy [to manage the game] when you have a goal. When we conceded and then we had a problem because they have a very good defence," Zinnbauer told the media.

"Everybody is told it's so easy. We can play football against a different team. We did our best and did have chances but don't forget we played against Kaizer Chiefs; they have the quality.

"I think you are a little bit more offensive to get the goals [then one can't criticise the tactics] but the play was good. I don't think this was a bad game from Kaizer Chiefs - it was a good game, a good derby."

The 49-year-old mentor said his tactics wouldn't have been questioned had Pirates scored at least three from the chances they created throughout the 90 minutes.

Daniel Akpeyi stood between the Sea Robbers and a goal, making some brilliant saves to keep his team in the lead, and Zinnbauer acknowledged they had to take risks by throwing everything at Chiefs in an attempt to at least get the equaliser.

"When you have five, six good chances against Kaizer Chiefs then I can't say we played bad. We had a good game. If you create three goalscoring chances and win 3-1 then you'd have said, 'Wow! good tactics, good system against Kaizer Chiefs'," he continued.

"When you are losing a game, you take a few risks and we did so but we got nothing out of it."