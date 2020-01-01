Kaizer Chiefs encouraged Royal Eagles to get stronger - Middendorp

The 61-year-old manager feels the NFD outfit just wanted to frustrate his team by defending throughout the game

head coach Ernst Middendorp was happy with his side's progression to the Last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

The Soweto giants needed a 70th-minute Lebogang Manyama goal to edge the NFD side, but Middendorp feels Eagles came into the game with a clear intention to defend.

"Yeah, we're through to the next round. I was aware of it [being a tricky encounter], there's nothing new if you're playing against a team with a 100 percent tactical strategy to defend," Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

"In the first half we had three very good possibilities but we took it too casually. With every minute we encouraged the opponents to get stronger and stronger. In the end, one goal was enough, it's okay," he said.

Middendorp reiterated the respect Amakhosi had to give to Royal Eagles but admitted it's difficult playing against teams from the lower ranks of South African football.

"It doesn't matter which team [you play against]. Very often it is, 'Ah I want a big team', 'Ah, why am I getting a big team?' It's very often said. I hear it all the time from random coaches but you know this type - where you have to be active and where you have to unlock. You have to do the running patterns right, make use of the chances, produce the chances with unlocking," continued the Amakhosi coach.

"That is the difficult stuff. It is a difficult matter and a challenge in a Cup competition. If you play a team, it goes up and down, that's a different story but good, we handled it well. So far, we're qualified for the next round and now we're looking forward to the next match," concluded Middendorp.