Kaizer Chiefs were the better team but nonsense cost the game - Middendorp

The 60-year-old mentor admitted Amakhosi cannot be criticised too much for their overall performance against Matsatsantsa

Coach Ernst Middendorp feels were the better team despite Saturday's 2-1 loss to SuperSport United.

This was Amakhosi's second league defeat of the campaign and their second successive match without a win following their 1-1 draw away to at the end of 2019.

"I think over the 90 minutes in all four departments of the field, in my opinion, we were definitely the better team," Middendorp told SuperSportTV.

The Soweto giants created enough goalscoring chances to win the match but they failed to take them, and Middendorp admits Ronwen Williams was on top of his game despite his team hitting woodwork thrice on the night.

"I think the goalkeeper was good on the other side and we hit three times the goal-posts and we had opportunities to make it 1-0 or 2-1 or more than that," he said.

Middendorp said he wouldn't criticise the way his team played but rued the little mistakes his defence made to allow Matsatsantsa to score the goals.

"The game is definitely something we don’t have to criticise too much. It’s a little small nonsense in the defensive and positioning and reacting better than a rested defence.

Article continues below

"Pressurising and pushing a little bit more, putting a little bit more pressure on the passing and crosses."

The 60-year-old mentor urged his charges to concentrate more and focus on doing better in their next game against at FNB Stadium.

"On the other side, we have to be concentrated and look forward to the next game in three days," concluded Middendorp.