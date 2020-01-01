Kaizer Chiefs were the better team - Hunt reacts to Amakhosi firing blanks vs Primeiro de Agosto

The Amakhosi tactician was yet again left ruing his side’s ineffectiveness in front of goal as they failed to win at home

coach Gavin Hunt feels that his side “played very well again” and could have "comfortably" romped to victory had they not been let down by some poor finishing which saw them being held to a 0-0 draw by Primeiro de Agosto in Wednesday’s Caf first round, first leg clash.

It has been a similar story for Chiefs week in, week out as Hunt regularly bemoans his side’s lack of potency upfront.

At FNB Stadium on Wednesday, Amakhosi were up against the 2018 Champions League semi-finalists who have also established their name on the continent in recent seasons.

“I thought we played very well again, probably we should have won. If anybody watched the game, we should have won comfortably,” Hunt told Chiefs’ media.

“I am very disappointed but we certainly played very well over the 90 minutes. [Agosto are] are resilient, strong, good experience, they are a good team. But I thought we were really the better team. We have to score the chances we get.

“It was good play from us, good movement and we created some very good chances today.”

Chiefs now switch focus to the second leg away in Luanda on January 6 in what will be their first match of 2021.

A scoring draw would be enough for Amakhosi to reach the Champions League group stage and the coach believes they are poised for an away victory.

“They [Agosto] will be a totally different team there but we saw our team creating some chances. We will have a good chance to win there,” said Hunt.

Progressing the group stage would likely boost Chiefs’ confidence as they are curently struggling on the domestic front.

Since the beginning of the season, the Soweto giants have played 14 matches across all competitions and they were facing an Agosto side that had last been involved in competitive action in March.

Hunt and his men are now taking a brief festive season break but will return to training before the end of the year in preparation for the trip to Luanda.

“We are off for a couple of days and then we will be back in training again before the end of the year. So that’s pretty much the plan going forward,” Hunt said as he also revealed midfielder Philani Zulu picked up hamstring injury on Wednesday.

“Zulu’s hamstring was a problem but it’s part and parcel of the game,” said Hunt.