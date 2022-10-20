Kaizer Chiefs were gifted by referee - TS Galaxy coach Ramovic believes officials should be accountable

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic insists the officials are at fault for Kaizer Chiefs' late equaliser scored by Keagan Dolly at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Chiefs are winless in last two matches

Scored a late goal to get a point against TS Galaxy

Ramovic faulted the officials

WHAT HAPPENED: The hosts got their opening goal after just seven minutes courtesy of Ashley Du Preez, but the visitors equalised in the 33rd minute courtesy of ex-Amakhosi attacking midfielder Bernard Parker before Djakaridja Traore scored their second eight minutes later.

However, in the 82nd minute, the referee adjudged the Rockets defender to have committed a foul outside the danger zone, and Keagan Dolly scored from the resulting free kick.

The Bosnian tactician was unhappy with the decision made by the officials.

WHAT HE SAID: "I don’t want to try and make excuses because Chiefs deserved the second goal because they played well and created opportunities and didn’t score, in the end, they got a great gift," Ramovic said after the match as quoted by iDiski Times.

"Now my question is… if a coach makes a small mistake or a big one, he can lose his job right? If a player makes a bad mistake, he can also lose his job. What about if the ref makes a bad choice, what then? Nothing.

"This is what I feel we should talk about, I brought it up many times, and I don’t want to blame anyone, I’m just asking that they have to improve their game because it’s not just today, it’s many games you see mistakes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Soweto heavyweights are now winless in their last two matches, and what might concern the technical bench is their leaky defence that has conceded four goals in their last two games.

They have further failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight matches in all competitions.

IN THREE PICTURES:

DO YOU KNOW: Chiefs last kept a clean sheet on September 3 during their Premier Soccer League assignment against AmaZulu, a match that ended 0-0.

WHAT NEXT: While TS Galaxy will host Sekhukhune United on October 30, Amakhosi will play AmaZulu on Sunday in the second leg of the MTN8 Cup semis. The first leg, at FNB Stadium, ended 1-1.