Kaizer Chiefs weigh up Amrouche or Hunt to replace Middendorp

Amakhosi are in the market for a new coach after sacking Middendorp last week

While it seemed like a foregone conclusion Gavin Hunt will replace Ernst Middendorp as head coach of for the new season last week, media reports suggest otherwise with Adel Amrouche's name also bandied about this week.

The Glamour Boys are desperate to find a suitable coach to bring back the glory days after five full seasons without a major piece of silverware.

The last time Chiefs lifted a trophy was when Stuart Baxter was at the helm in 2015 and since then, things have taken a downward spiral under three different managers.

Steve Komphela succeeded Baxter but he resigned in April 2018 following the club's semi-final loss to in the Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs then appointed Giovanni Solinas as the head coach for the 2018-19 season but the Italian mentor was sacked after 21 games with seven wins, seven losses and seven defeats across all competitions.

Middendorp came in to try and steer the ship in the direction - and upon his return, he couldn't do that as the Soweto giants finished outside the top and lost a Nedbank Cup final to minnows and NFD side TS Galaxy in May 2019.

The club kept faith in him and allowed him to have a full season - Chiefs had a very promising season as they fought for the title until the final day of the season.

However, that wasn't enough to appease the millions of Amakhosi fans and management, especially after sitting at the summit of the log for 13 months but still couldn't wrap it up by getting a win against on September 5.

Subsequently, Chiefs lost the league to treble-winners and management felt the German mentor wasn't the right man for the job going forward.

But what does Goal know about the Amakhosi coaching saga?

A week ago, Goal confirmed Hunt was ready to take over as the club's boss and that talks were ongoing between the two parties.

This is despite Hunt's denial he wasn't in talks with the Amakhosi hierarchy over taking the job, saying he was in Cape Town to spend time with his family.

Again, this past weekend, media reports suggested Hunt was in pole position to replace Middendorp with Doctor Khumalo and Kwanele Kopo touted as his two possible assistants.

Hunt returned to Johannesburg on Sunday to possibly finalise his proposed deal with Chiefs as the only thing that was delaying the deal was the length of his contract and the salary package.

However, it emerged on Monday that Chiefs were casting their net far and wide with Amrouche tipped as the hot favourite to pip Hunt to the job.

Hunt is unattached to any team while Amrouche is contracted to the Botswana Football Association (BFA) for the next two years.

In addition, Amrouche is conducting his Caf Pro Licence classes in but could be at Naturena by next week to meet the Amakhosi bosses.

Amrouche, however, will have to speak to the BFA hierarchy before he can accept any job or he could just resign from the job he got in August 2019 to make things less complicated for both himself and Chiefs if the deal is good.

The 52-year-old Algerian mentor was approached by Chiefs to replace Solinas but he turned the opportunity down. He could have replaced Midddendorp after the 2018-19 season but he refused because he 'didn't want to seem like somebody who stabs other coaches in the back'.

At the time, Middendorp was still contracted to Amakhosi for two seasons. As things stand now, the Amakhosi coaching job appears to be between Hunt and Amrouche despite the likes of Benni McCarthy and Baxter also being linked with a possible move to Naturena.