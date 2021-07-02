Kaizer Chiefs warned over squad changing ahead of Caf Champions League final

Several Amakhosi members are free agents after their contract with the team expired on June 30

Kaizer Chiefs legend Nhlanhla Kubheka has warned the club against letting some players leave ahead of the Caf Champions League final against reigning champions Al Ahly on July 17.

Players like Khama Billiat, Willard Katsande, Bernard Parker, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Bruce Bvuma, and Lebogang Manyama would be needed for the Champions League final but their deals expired on Wednesday, June 30.

"They have contributed a lot to the team. They must be proud and if they leave it is a blessing in disguise for others to come in," Kubheka said as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

"I would prefer them to stay to avoid unnecessary challenges before the final. Keep the same team, this Champions League run has definitely changed the mood in the camp and you would not want to damage that.

"I suppose the decision lies with the coach. If the coach feels they still have a task to contribute, and they still have what it takes, then it is good."

Communications manager Vina Maphosa confirmed the club is “at an advanced stage” in their transfer activity to retain the services of certain players.

"What I can confirm is that we’re very busy [on the transfer market]. We’re definitely busy discussing‚ engaging‚ and targeting," said Maphosa as per Sowetan Live.

"That activity is at an advanced stage. The only thing we can’t tell you is how far we are, but once we finish we will inform you."

Contract talks also come after some Chiefs players were rumoured to be on their way out of the club but the return of coach Stuart Baxter has offered hope to some that they could stay.

The club has, however, declined to mention those who could receive new deals.

"At Kaizer Chiefs you’ll never hear us talking about contracts at any given time," Maphosa said.

"The only time you'll hear us talking about them is when we make the announcement – we don’t communicate the process. When everything has been finalised that’s when I get names from the football administration.

"The new coach [Baxter] has just arrived and we’re in the middle of the Caf Champions League. The focus from the coach has been on the team and I haven’t seen a lot of administration activity with the coach."