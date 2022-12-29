Kaizer Chiefs warned! ‘Golden Arrows register season double again’ – Zuke

Golden Arrows captain Thabani Zuke is confident they will get another Premier Soccer League season double over Kaizer Chiefs.

Arrows tipped for season double over Amakhosi

Hopes victory over Chiefs will boost morale

Says points needed as second round will be harder

WHAT HAPPENED? Abafana Bes’Thende managed to pick up six points from the Naturena outfit, and Zuke is confident they can achieve the same this time around.

The skipper added that a victory against the Glamour Boys will help boost their morale before they tackle their other opponents in the league.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Even on Saturday, we will do it again," Zuke said, as quoted by iDiski Times. "And we’ll beat them again in February when we play them again

"If you beat Chiefs, you have that confidence, and we need points now because we are almost entering the second round of the season, and that is where things get harder.

"If we can beat Chiefs, come January, we have SuperSport United and other games. It will give us that confidence.

The second league fixture between Chiefs and Arrows is scheduled on February 18 at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

AND WHAT IS MORE: While Zuke is tipping Arrows for a victory, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says they will deploy their weapons and strength in search of a win.

"Golden Arrows are a difficult team to play. They are strong in their build-up and can vary their game and play long and short," Zwane was quoted by Sowetan Live as saying.

"They have mobile players and tactical flexibility in their final third entry. They are good in one-on-one situations; they’re clinical.

"We are playing against a team who are good going forward and who also have a good defence.

"We also have our weapons and our strong points and weaknesses, but we try to make sure our strong points cover our weaknesses.

"We hope the players who are available now will grab the opportunity given to them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glamour Boys have just one win – recorded in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates – from their last three games.

In the other two games, they were defeated 2-1 by Chippa United and collected a point from a 2-2 draw against TS Galaxy.

On the other hand, Arrows lost two of their last three league games – against Orlando Pirates and Royal AM – and won against Maritzburg United.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND ARROWS? After Saturday's game, Abafana Bes’Thende will focus on a clash against SuperSport United.

Amakhosi will entertain Sekhukhune United, and both matches will take place on January 7.