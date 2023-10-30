Kaizer Chiefs warned about Johnson problem - 'You can’t do anything with some of these players'

Kaizer Chiefs' interim coach Cavin Johnson is good but he can't do anything with Amakhosi's current players, according to Junior Khanye.

Johnson was appointed Chiefs interim coach last week

But he started his tenure on a losing note

An ex-Chiefs star however still backs him

WHAT HE SAID: Johnson replaced Molefi Ntseki at Chiefs after a series of inconsistent results across all competitions.

However, the former Al Ahly assistant coach could not stop Amakhosi from losing to Golden Arrows last Sunday.

However, Khanye, who publicly expressed his delight after the Glamour Boys appointed Johnson, believes the Soweto giants need the right players to deliver.

WHAT HE SAID: "[Johnson] knows football but you can't do anything with some of these players at Chiefs," Khanye said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I need to be honest he must talk to Bra K [Kaizer Motaung Snr] about not having a pre-season with the players who weren’t signed by him and that’s not an excuse, it is the truth. True that he took the job knowing all these but he knows football.

"People want results now but with these types of players, it is a problem. I am maintaining that Cavin needs to face his boss because I believe he is going to win some matches and the team will get better.

"I know they might not give him a cheque book but in January he must talk to them about releasing certain players.

"No hard feelings but there are players that don’t deserve to play in that team and they could be good fits at other teams."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the concluded campaign, Chiefs managed to bring in some of the best talent in the country.

They signed Given Msimango, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Ranga Chivaviro, Pule Mmodi, Tebogo Potsane, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and most recently Luke Fleurs from the local market.

Edson Castillo and Gonzalez Palacios are the players who were brought from abroad to help the club end their trophy drought.

WHAT NEXT: With the January transfer window set to be opened in about two months' time, Chiefs might be reluctant to spend a lot of money on new players.

However, Johnson can try to convince the board to add two or three players to help change the team's fortunes if he is appointed on a permanent basis.

The fans are hoping their team can win their next assignment considering the fact that they have lost three games in a row across all competitions.