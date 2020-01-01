Kaizer Chiefs wanted Hunt and not Amrouche - Kaizer Motaung

The two coaches were believed to be in the race for the Amakhosi job but the club boss said he always had his eye on the former Bidvest Wits manager

chairman Kaizer Motaung is a happy man now that Gavin Hunt is finally coaching his team.

Speaking after Hunt's appointment, Motaung said he still doesn't understand why the 56-year-old took so long to join the Naturena-based side.

Hunt's "impressive pedigree" is what Motaung said attracted the club to him, as well as his availability after the sale of , which made him the obvious choice.

More teams

"I don't understand why it took him so long to be here. The man has a very impressive pedigree and that's why we went for him. Fortunately, he was available because of the sale of Bidvest Wits," Motaung said as per an audio recording released by the club.

Motaung said the negotiations between Chiefs and Hunt went quietly after the departure of Ernst Middendorp.

And he further addressed reports that Amakhosi were also in talks with Botswana head coach Adel Amrouche, saying the reports were untrue.

"The negotiations have been going very quietly after we relieved the previous coach of his responsibilities. We are aware there was speculation in Botswana, that's not true. What's important now is that the eagle has landed," Motaung continued.

The 75-year-old owner further revealed that the immediate expectations in the new era will be how the team performs under the tutelage of Hunt, adding that he expects the new coach to stamp his authority and take control of turning things around.

"Immediate expectations will be seen by the way the team performs. He must exert his authority. We know he's a fighter and a very ambitious coach," he added.

Article continues below

Motaung also sympathised with the millions of Amakhosi supporters who were left disappointed and heartbroken after watching their beloved team lose out on the league title to on the final day of the season.

However, he believes they have a winning coach in Hunt and has urged the club's faithful to rally behind the former Moroka Swallows mentor.

"I feel sorry for the supporters that we are going through this period and the pain of losing the title in the last 30 minutes of the season, having led the whole way. But we have a winning coach now and they must give him support," Motaung concluded.