Kaizer Chiefs want to go all the way in the Caf Champions League - Billiat

The Amakhosi attacker believes their progress in Africa will give them confidence and improve their domestic fortunes

attacking midfielder Khama Billiat says they will push themselves to the limit and go as far as they can in the 2020-21 Caf campaign after reaching the group stage of the competition.

Chiefs eliminated Angolan giants Primeiro giants with a first-round, second leg 1-0 away win to seal a 1-0 aggregate victory after a 0-0 first leg result. They booked a Champions League group stage place for the first time ever.

With Chiefs enduring a troubled campaign in the Premier Soccer League ( ), Billiat believes progress on the continent will ease pressure on the domestic front.

More teams

“It’s really important for us as well to go and test ourselves with the rest of the Champions League giants. It really gives us confidence as well, going back to our domestic competition,” Billiat told Chiefs’ media.

“We really want to go all the way, we want to make a difference, we want to push ourselves to the limit and to see how far we can go and how far we can compete in Africa. It’s really important.

“We give credit to the guys, we worked so hard, we stuck to the plan and it wasn’t easy. It’s going to be very tough, but we can only learn and grow as a team and make sure we gel together and fight for one another.

“I personally believe that everyone wants to go all the way. We really need to be the generation to actually do what the best generation of this club has done. This club has a very good history and we don’t want to be the ones that are not pulling up the weight. We want to do what they have done and we want to make our chairman proud. It has been long.”

Article continues below

Chiefs went through despite missing season campaigners like captain Itumeleng Khune, Lebogang Manyama and Willard Katsande.

“It shows the quality we have, everyone is important. We really need to step up when they are not around. We really need to do what they were going to do,” said Billiat.

High in confidence after winning in Angola, Chiefs now switch attention to the PSL as they host on Saturday.