Kaizer Chiefs vs Wydad Casablanca Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Amakhosi need just a draw to reach final of Africa's elite club competition in what would be a major achievement in the history of the club

Kaizer Chiefs are facing what could arguably be their biggest match ever when they host Wydad Casablanca in Saturday's Caf Champions League semi-final, second leg match at FNB Stadium.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg, Chiefs would be put to a stern test to see if they can hold on to their slender advantage.

The Soweto giants just need a draw from this encounter and are 90 minutes away from reaching the Champions League final for the first time ever.

With coach Stuart Baxter yet to secure a South African work permit, assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will continue heading the technical bench just like they did seven days ago away in Casablanca.

For Wydad, they are back at FNB Stadium where they lost 1-0 to Amakhosi in a group match in April.

They now seek to stage a comeback in the Soweto giants' own backyard and at least a two-goal margin victory will guarantee the Moroccans a passage into the final of the Champions League, a competition they have previously won twice.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Wydad Casablanca Date Saturday, June 26 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel https://www.facebook.com/CAFCLCC

Squads & Team News

Earlier this week, Zwane confirmed that Lebogang Manyama will be available for selection on Saturday after the forward missed the trip to Morocco due to injury.

Manyama's return adds more attacking options for the coaches as the attacker ended the Premier Soccer League season on a high.

Chiefs also welcome back defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele who did not travel to Casablanca last week.

But Khama Billiat remains on the sidelines recovering from a fractured leg.

Also still out is Dumisani Zuma who, like Billiat, is a long-term absentee.

All Wydad players who participated in the first leg are part of the 25-man squad which is in Johannesburg.

That is some encouraging news for coach Faouzi Benzarti who has everyone at his disposal to chase the game.

Match Preview

While Chiefs have carved themselves a grim record of being inconsistent in the 2020/21 season, they have an encouraging record of having not lost at home in the Champions League in this campaign.

Interestingly, they host Wydad who have never won in their six previous visits to South Africa.

The Moroccans have suffered four defeats in Gauteng after thrice losing to Mamelodi Sundowns before the April loss to Amakhosi.

They have managed two draws in their trips to South Africa and these came against Sundowns in Pretoria.

On Saturday, they would be looking to break their poor record as they come up against an unpredictable Chiefs side which struggles for consistency.

In the ended PSL season, Chiefs would stun giants like Orlando Pirates and Sundowns, but for the next game they would embarrassingly be beaten by teams fighting against relegation.

But now as they face what would be a historical moment, they are looking to avoid such a trend by defending the advantage they secured away.

Wydad arrived in South Africa having beaten their Moroccan rivals RS Berkane 2-0 in a Botola Pro League match on Tuesday with an almost second-string squad.