Kaizer Chiefs vs Wydad Casablanca Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Amakhosi resume continental business as they hope to enhance their chances of reaching the next stage of Africa's premier club competition

Kaizer Chiefs would be keen for a second win in the Caf Champions League Group C when they host group leaders Wydad Casablanca at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Playing against the Moroccans who have already qualified for the quarter-finals, third-placed Chiefs are contending against Horoya SC for the only remaining last-eight slot from this group.

Amakhosi have five points, the same as second-placed Horoya who face Petro Atletico de Luanda on the same day.

To enhance their chances of advancing to the quarter-finals, Chiefs would be pressing for a win against Wydad while they pray that Horoya falter in Angola.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Wydad Casablanca Date Saturday, April 3 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel Caf Champions League & Confederation Cup official Facebook page N/A

Squads & Team News

Earlier this week, Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt confirmed that Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro are available for selection.

The duo is returning from injury with Billiat having been out since January while Castro has missed the team's last five games.

Their return is what Hunt needs as the pair has vast Champions League experience from their days at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs will be welcoming back Lebogang Manyama who was suspended for their last match against Orlando Pirates.

Also back is goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune who is returning from compassionate leave following the death of his sister.

Wydad are in Johannesburg but are used to previous trips to Tshwane where they have established a fierce rivalry against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Champions League.

Reports suggest that the Moroccans have sent a second-string squad to do duty against Chiefs due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It is reported that they even came to Johannesburg without head coach Faouzi Benzarti as their travelling party to Johannesburg will have to quarantine for 10 days upon return to Morocco while regular players will do duty in the upcoming matches after the Chiefs game.

On paper, such a situation appears to be good news for Chiefs who will field their best possible squad.

Match Preview

In the first leg, Wydad convincingly beat Chiefs 4-0 in neutral Burkina Faso as they boosted their chances of progressing to the quarter-finals.

While the Moroccans can afford to send a second-string squad and have already completed their mission of reaching the knockout of this competition, Chiefs are fighting to book a place in the next round.

But Amakhosi go into this match spurred by the Soweto derby triumph over old foes Orlando Pirates in their last match.

They went into that game not expected to come out with victory but a 1-0 win was recorded and similar odds follow them in the hosting of Wydad.

Chiefs have managed two wins, as many draws and a defeat in their last five games.

They face a Wydad side which has not tasted defeat for 11 games, with their last loss having been in December 2020.