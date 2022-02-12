Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Kaizer Chiefs continue their bid for a trophy that has eluded them for close to a decade when they host TS Galaxy in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup Round of 32 clash at FNB Stadium.

Since clinching this premier knockout tournament in South African football in 2013, Chiefs have been struggling to lay their hands on the Nedbank Cup.

They now resume their quest for this trophy which would guarantee them passage to next season’s Caf Confederation Cup in case they fail to finish in the top three on the Premier Soccer League table.

But they face a potential upset against a team that haunted them in this competition back in 2019.

Then as a National First Division side, TS Galaxy pulled one of the biggest shockers in South African football when they beat the Soweto giants 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup final.

Memories of that May evening at Moses Mabhida Stadium still linger in Chiefs’ memory and they would want to avoid that from happening again.

The fact that TS Galaxy currently anchor the PSL standings and Chiefs are fourth, makes the former go into Saturday’s encounter as far less fancied opponents just like ahead of the 2019 final.

Squads & Team News

Chiefs forward Samir Nurkovic could be handed minutes and play for the first time in five months.

The Serb has recovered from a knee injury which has kept him out since September 2021 and has been training with the team since January.

Coach Stuart Baxter also returns to the bench after recovering from Covid-19.

Galaxy begin life without goalkeeper Marlon Heugh as well as midfielder Mxolisi Macuphu and Shaun Mogaila who both joined Royal AM in January.

That places Vasilije Kolak to start in goals with Wensten van der Linde his understudy.

It is to be seen if coach Sead Ramovic will start new signings like veteran right-back Vuyo Mere, Shane Roberts and Lefa Hlongwane.

Match Preview

Chiefs are the most successful team in the Nedbank Cup with 13 titles and they are keen to succeed last season’s winner Marumo Gallants as champions.

Since claiming it in 2013, Amakhosi have reached the Nedbank final just once when they lost to TS Galaxy.

Interestingly, it was Baxter who guided them to the 2013 title.

Last season, the Soweto giants were eliminated at the Round of 32 stage after losing 2-1 to National First Division side Richards Bay.

TS Galaxy also had their campaign ending at this phase and, just like Chiefs, they were knocked out by a second-tier side, TS Sporting.

The last meeting between Chiefs and Galaxy was in August 2021 when they drew 0-0 in a league match at Mbombela Stadium.