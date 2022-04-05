Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Kaizer Chiefs have a chance to go second on the Premier Soccer League table on Tuesday when they host TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium.

Fresh from a successful trip to Chippa United where they won 3-1 last weekend, Chiefs continue with their bid to secure a Caf Champions League spot for next season.

Victory over TS Galaxy will see them occupy position two on the standings while they wait for the result between second-placed Royal AM and Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.

But it might not turn out to be easy for Amakhosi who are facing a TS Galaxy team desperate to escape relegation.

They come up against a team that has humiliated them in the past, notably in the 2018/19 Nedbank Cup final and as recent as in February this year when the Rockets knocked them out of the same competition.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Date Tuesday, April 5 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Striker Leonardo Castro has started training with the rest of the team but is yet to gain full fitness.

That rules him out of Tuesday’s game and in his absence, Samir Nurkovic is sure to start and pick up from where he left off against Chippa United.

Defender Erick Mathoho is out with an ankle injury and coach Baxter has tried to cover up for his absence by deploying three centre-backs in the last two games.

Chiefs will also be without Lebogang Manyama who has a knee problem and is trying to get back to full fitness.

Left-back Sifiso Hlanti was close to returning but aggravated his Achilles and is out for a few more weeks.

After coming on as a substitute and scoring against Chippa, Keagan Dolly is likely to start on Tuesday.

Pressure is mounting on TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic as his team struggles to keep safe from relegation.

The German-Bosnian could be without midfielder Sihle Nduli who limped out of their 4-1 defeat by Royal AM at half-time last weekend.

Match Preview

While Chiefs could be motivated, going into Tuesday's match on the backdrop of victory over Chippa United, it is a totally different story for their opponents TS Galaxy.

The Rockets are going through a bad patch, having not won in their last five games where they have recorded three defeats and two draws.

That has left them second from bottom, just a point better off than basement side Baroka FC.

But while TS Galaxy are struggling, they could draw inspiration from the fact that they have troubled the Soweto giants in the past.

Having dumped Chiefs from this season's Nedbank Cup, they held them to a 0-0 draw in the first league match of the season back in August at Mbombela Stadium.