Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Amakhosi are back in Gauteng following an unsuccessful outing in Durban last weekend and they are keen to recover

Kaizer Chiefs would want to avoid losing two straight Premier Soccer League games when they host struggling TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Last weekend’s 2-1 defeat by Chippa United was a setback for the Soweto giants who had picked up some good form by managing three successive league victories.

But now they take to the field wary of the grim prospect of suffering two consecutive defeats which is something they have not experienced this season.

What makes Wednesday’s assignment tricky for Chiefs is that they are facing a desperate TS Galaxy.

The Rockets have two points more than basement side Swallows FC and they could find themselves at the foot of the table if the Birds, Cape Town City, Marumo Gallants and Maritzburg United win their respective matches on the same evening.

Chiefs would want to stay close to log leaders SuperSport United who have three points more than them and they would also be keen not to lose track of title favourites Mamelodi Sundowns who are two points better off.

Orlando Pirates' 2-0 victory over Golden Arrows on Tuesday saw Amakhosi dropping a rung down to fifth position.

Squads & Team News

Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune after getting injured against Stelenbosch FC which saw him miss the Chippa United match.

Brandon Petersen looked jittery in goal against the Chilli Boys and if Khune does not recover, coach Arthur Zwane might consider starting Bruce Bvuma.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana picked up a thigh injury which will sideline him for four weeks.

Defender Erick Mathoho is unavailable battling fitness issues while Happy Mashiane is expected back from injury.

TS Galaxy welcome back coach Sead Ramovic who was unavailable for their last two games.

The 43-year-old German-Bosnian had flown to Europe to attend to some personal issues and his assistant Dogan Mensur was in charge in his absence.

He returns to find a team with no suspensions and arrives at FNB Stadium with Bernard Parker who is set to face his former paymasters.

Match Preview

Although TS Galaxy are on a seven-match winless streak, they have established a reputation as Chiefs’ bogey side.

They haunted the Soweto giants in February when they knocked them out of last season’s Nedbank Cup.

The Rockets’ last league visit to FNB Stadium yielded a 0-0 in April after also holding Amakhosi 0-0 in the reverse fixture in the opening match of last season.

What could also make Amakhosi worried is that Galaxy stunned Sundowns with a 1-0 win at Loftus Versfeld earlier on in this campaign.

With the Mpumalanga-based side having also played Pirates this term, and although they lost, that could make them a battle-hardened side.

But Chiefs, who have a struggling defence, might be happy to note that their opponents have scored the least number of goals in the league, having managed just three in 11 games.

However, the Soweto giants’ forwards might find it tough facing a TS Galaxy defence that has conceded just four goals, the second-least in the campaign.

Victory for Chiefs would be a morale booster ahead of visiting AmaZulu this weekend for the MTN8 semi-final, second-leg tie.