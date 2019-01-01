Kaizer Chiefs vs. TS Galaxy: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview
Kaizer Chiefs are looking to end a barren trophy run as they take on TS Galaxy on Saturday night in the Nedbank Cup final.
Amakhosi, who are the most successful side in the history of the competition with 13 titles, will hope to end years of misery and give their fans something to cheer about against the National First Division (NFD) side.
It will be a David and Goliath affair at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, but Chiefs who ended the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season by missing out on the top eight, will be wounded.
Game
|Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy
|Date
|Saturday, May 18
|Time
|19:00
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
The match will be live on both SS4 & SABC 1. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.
|Live Match Centre
|TV Channel
|Goal.com
|SS4 & SABC 1
Squads & Team News
Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp will have to find the right balance and combinations ahead of the game.
All eyes will likely be on Khama Billiat, who is currently the club’s top scorer in the competition with two goals, and Middendorp will hope that he along with Leonardo Castro might have what it takes to overcome a plucky Galaxy defence who have conceded just five goals this season in the competition.
Aside from the attack, Bruce Bvuma looks set for a return to the starting XI after missing Chiefs’ final league game with Daniel Akpeyi cup-tied and Itumeleng Khune still recovering from his long-term injury.
Nevertheless, it also remains to be seen whether or not the returning duo of Lebogang Manyama and Erick Mathoho will start after appearing in the 1-0 league defeat to Chippa United.
On the other hand, beating Chiefs might seem like a monumental hurdle for Galaxy to overcome, but coach Dan Malesela will be determined to upset the applecart.
One player who could be useful is Zakhele Lepasa, and the forward will love to hurt Chiefs considering that he is on-loan from rivals Orlando Pirates.
Lepasa has netted three goals so far in the competition for Galaxy and leads the tournament’s goal-scoring charts.
He is also expected to thrive on the service of Sizwe Mdlinzo, who has directly contributed to three goals this season.
However, Chiefs undoubtedly have the leanest defence of the two sides having conceded just two goals, which does throw a spanner in the works for Galaxy
Match Preview
This will be just first-ever meeting between the two sides in competitive competition.
Both sides have had similar paths to the final with Chiefs taking on the likes of ABC Motsepe League outfits, Tornado FC and The Magic, before tougher tests against Cape Town City and Chippa.
Galaxy had Umvoti, Jomo Cosmos, Cape Umoya United and Golden Arrows on their route to the showpiece event.