Kaizer Chiefs vs. TS Galaxy: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Redemption will be in the air as Amakhosi will look to make up for their poor league campaign by winning the Nedbank Cup for a 14th time

are looking to end a barren trophy run as they take on TS Galaxy on Saturday night in the Nedbank Cup final.

Amakhosi, who are the most successful side in the history of the competition with 13 titles, will hope to end years of misery and give their fans something to cheer about against the National First Division (NFD) side.

Galaxy though, have pushed well above their weight, beating some more senior sides on their road to their first final since their inception nearly 10 months ago.

It will be a David and Goliath affair at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, but Chiefs who ended the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season by missing out on the top eight, will be wounded.

Game Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy Date Saturday, May 18 Time 19:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be live on both SS4 & SABC 1. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4 & SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp will have to find the right balance and combinations ahead of the game.

All eyes will likely be on Khama Billiat, who is currently the club’s top scorer in the competition with two goals, and Middendorp will hope that he along with Leonardo Castro might have what it takes to overcome a plucky Galaxy defence who have conceded just five goals this season in the competition.

Aside from the attack, Bruce Bvuma looks set for a return to the starting XI after missing Chiefs’ final league game with Daniel Akpeyi cup-tied and Itumeleng Khune still recovering from his long-term injury.

Nevertheless, it also remains to be seen whether or not the returning duo of Lebogang Manyama and Erick Mathoho will start after appearing in the 1-0 league defeat to .

On the other hand, beating Chiefs might seem like a monumental hurdle for Galaxy to overcome, but coach Dan Malesela will be determined to upset the applecart.

One player who could be useful is Zakhele Lepasa, and the forward will love to hurt Chiefs considering that he is on-loan from rivals .

Lepasa has netted three goals so far in the competition for Galaxy and leads the tournament’s goal-scoring charts.

He is also expected to thrive on the service of Sizwe Mdlinzo, who has directly contributed to three goals this season.

However, Chiefs undoubtedly have the leanest defence of the two sides having conceded just two goals, which does throw a spanner in the works for Galaxy .

Article continues below

Match Preview

This will be just first-ever meeting between the two sides in competitive competition.

Both sides have had similar paths to the final with Chiefs taking on the likes of ABC Motsepe League outfits, Tornado FC and The Magic, before tougher tests against and Chippa.

Galaxy had Umvoti, Jomo Cosmos, Cape Umoya United and on their route to the showpiece event.