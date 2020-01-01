Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Amakhosi are looking for an immediate response to the embarrassing defeat in the Soweto Derby as they face a confident Rockets side

will battle with TS Galaxy in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

The Glamour Boys are looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat to their archrivals in the MTN8 semi-final first-leg clash over the weekend.

It will be an opportunity for coach Gavin Hunt to guide Amakhosi to their second successive win in the league having edged out 1-0 before taking on Pirates.

However, Chiefs will face a Galaxy side which recently registered their first-ever win in the PSL when they secured a 1-0 victory over FC in their last game.

Coach Dan Malesela is familiar with Amakhosi having faced the Soweto giants several times during his time with Chippa United and he will be confident of masterminding a victory over Chiefs.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Date Wednesday, November 04 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Chiefs are still without their key striker Samir Nurkovic and the team has missed his presence up front and goalscoring instincts having netted once in their first two league games this season.

The Glamour Boys, who have conceded six goals in their last three competitive matches, were boosted by the return of defender Erick Mathoho ahead of their clash with Pirates, but he was an unused substitute.

Hunt will once again look to accomplished forward Khama Billiat, who is hoping to find his scoring boots as he has been playing well without being able to score goals.

Meanwhile, Galaxy are likely to be without Bevan Fransman, who was substituted against AmaZulu after picking up an injury and Malesela indicated that the defender has a tight Achilles tendon.

Malesela was able to bring in Gerald Modisane to replace Fransman just before half-time and the defender did well as he helped the Rockets keep a clean sheet.

Wayde Lekay is the player to watch out for in the Galaxy team with the 23-year-old marksman having marked his PSL debut with a goal which inspired the Rockets to a win over AmaZulu.

Match Preview

Chiefs have been inconsistent in their last five matches across all competitions having recorded two defeats, two wins and one draw.

The Soweto giants have won just one of their last seven home matches in the league - registering four defeats and two draws in the process.

While Galaxy are undefeated in their last three matches including one National First Division (NFD) game having recorded two victories and one draw.

The Mpumalanga-based side is also unbeaten in their last two away matches - defeating Uthongathi FC in an NFD match, before drawing with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a PSL game.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Chiefs and Galaxy.