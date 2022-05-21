Kaizer Chiefs vs Swallows FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Kaizer Chiefs face relegation-haunted Swallows FC in their last game of the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League term at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Going into this match with very faint hopes of securing a top-three finish, fourth-placed Amakhosi are hoping to at least close the season with victory to offer some relief after a difficult campaign.

While they have little to lose even if they suffer defeat in this Soweto Derby, Chiefs will be facing opponents who are taking this game as a matter of life and death.

It is a must-win for 15th-placed Swallows to avoid relegation as they are tied on 25 points with basement side Baroka FC.

If Swallows lose to Chiefs and Baroka at least draw with Maritzburg United on the same afternoon, the Dube Birds will automatically drop down to the National First Division.

That makes Chiefs to expect a brutal confrontation from a desperate Dylan Kerr side.

Game Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, May 21 Time 15:00hrs SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's Premier League channel 203

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Chiefs camp has been hit by a lot of injuries and they go into Saturday’s match a severely depleted side.

The latest to join the injury list are Siyabonga Ngezana and Leonardo Castro who took part in the last game against Sekhukhune United.

Already battling fitness issues are Keagan Dolly, Samir Nurkovic, Sifiso Hlanti and Lebogang Manyama.

Midfielders Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Sabelo Radebe are doubtful due to illness, while Cole Alexander will not take part owing to suspension.

BackpagePix.

No Swallows player is suspended and this is exactly what coach Kerr needed going into such a crucial match.

There were, however, injury concerns on defender Givemore Khupe who limped off their last game against Chippa United.

Match Preview

After Zwane and Sheppard began their interim role with three straight defeats, they have managed to steer Chiefs back to picking up points.

Amakhosi have not lost their last three games, recording two wins and a draw.

That is the tonic they needed going into Saturday’s match where they meet a Swallows side that have failed to post victory in their last three outings.

Article continues below

The Birds have just one win in the past five games and they would need something to help lift their spirits against Amakhosi.

Swallows have every reason to be cautious against Chiefs who beat them 3-1 in the reverse fixture in November at Dobsonville Stadium.