Kaizer Chiefs vs Swallows FC: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Amakhosi are keen to bounce back to winning ways against the Beautiful Birds, who are eager to complete a league double over their Soweto rivals

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to boost their hopes of finishing in the PSL top eight when they take on Swallows FC in the Soweto Derby encounter at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

The Glamour Boys extended their winless run to three matches in the league when they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) away on May 4.

Coach Gavin Hunt and his charges know that they cannot afford to drop any more points if they are to book their place in next season's MTN8.

Chiefs will be up against a Swallows side that is determined to secure a top-three finish in the league this term and qualify for either the Caf Confederation Cup or Caf Champions League.

The Beautiful Birds are undefeated in their last eight league matches, but Brandon Truter's side has recorded four consecutive 1-1 draws including their last game against Maritzburg United away on April 30.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Swallows FC Date Wednesday, May 12 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

The Chiefs camp has been hit by injuries with Itumeleng Khune, Daniel Akpeyi, Erick Mathoho, Lebohang Lesako and Khama Billiat having all missed the clash against TTM due to medical reasons.

However, Daniel Cardoso is now available for selection after the central defender served his one-match suspension against TTM, but Hunt will have to plan for the game against Swallows without Njabulo Blom, who is suspended.

Lebogang Manyama grabbed a consolation goal in the defeat to TTM and the attacking midfielder will be confident of inspiring Chiefs to a victory over Swallows which would see Amakhosi climb up to the eighth spot on the standings if they win by a margin of two-plus goals.

Meanwhile, Swallows have not reported any injuries ahead of the Soweto Derby clash and they have no players on the PSL's midweek suspension list.

Kagiso Malinga, who has struggled with injuries this season, returned to action in the draw with Maritzburg as a substitute and the striker could be handed a start against Chiefs having scored goals with ease in the National First Division last season.

Truter will look to Zaphaniah Mbokoma with the winger having scored two goals and recorded two assists in the league this season and he could be key to a Swallows win over Chiefs which would see them move up to third place on the log if the other results go their way.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since 1985, Swallows and Chiefs have clashed in 62 league matches.

Amakhosi have recorded 34 wins compared to 12 for the Beautiful Birds, while 16 matches ended in a draw.

Looking at Chiefs' home record against Swallows, the Glamour Boys have won 17 of their 31 matches as the hosts and they have suffered five defeats in the process.

The first round league clash between the two teams ended in a 1-0 win in favour of Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium in November 2020.

Joseph Mhlongo's second-half goal earned the Beautiful Birds’ their maiden league win over Amakhosi since 2009.