Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United: TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Ernst Middendorp's charges are looking to make it three wins on the trot when they welcome Kaitano Tembo's men in Soweto

Kaizer Chiefs are at home for the second successive Premier Soccer League ( ) match, but this will be their first league match at the FNB Stadium this season.

Amakhosi face a SuperSport United side which recently made light work of and , in the league and MTN8, respectively.

However, Chiefs have the momentum having won their opening two matches of the campaign, while SuperSport lost their first game of the season to Sundowns.

Middendorp's side understands a win on Saturday will see them top the standings, and they will want to keep the pressure on the rest of the title chasers by bagging three points against Matsatsantsa.

Game vs SuperSport United Date Saturday, August 24 Time 6:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In , the game will be shown live on SuperSport 4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Amakhosi have been boosted by the return to full fitness of Itumeleng Khune and Khama Billiat.

Khune hasn't featured for the club since December 2018, and Middendorp promised Chiefs fans that the inspirational skipper will be back for the SuperSport United clash.

The same can be said about Billiat, who last featured in the CBL Cup almost a month ago.

In their absence, Chiefs didn't look the same both defensively and upfront, although they managed to record two wins on the trot.

Happy Mashiane was cleared by the medical team a few weeks ago, but chances of him playing a part in this encounter are minimal simply because Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya has been doing well on the left-hand side of the defence so far.

Chiefs will pin their hopes on Erick Mathoho, who has two goals under his belt despite being a central defender.

SuperSport United have regained their hunger to win matches in their last two matches across all competitions.

What makes them a dangerous side is their ability to score goals even against the toughest opponents.

Bradley Grobler has two league goals to his name thus far, while there's also Thamsanqa Gabuza, who used to trouble Chiefs during his time with Orlando Pirates.

The two strikers have developed an understand this season, and they will be key for SuperSport United on the day.

They have also been solid at the back after keeping two clean sheets, against Pirates and Wits.

Match Preview

This has been a closely contested fixture with Kaizer Chiefs winning 15 of their 39 matches.

SuperSport United, on the other hand, won 14 while the other 10 matches ended in draws.

However, Chiefs will take solace from the fact that they have scored in each of the last nine home league matches against SuperSport United.

In addition, Chiefs are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches against Matsatsantsa, with three wins, three draws and a single defeat.

SuperSport United have managed to score 39 goals in their last 39 games against Chiefs, while they have conceded 41 in the process.