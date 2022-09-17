Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The beleaguered Soweto giants are under pressure to revitalise themselves and they face another stern test on Saturday

Kaizer Chiefs face what could be a huge stumbling block in their bid to end a challenging run of form when they host SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium.

Having failed to win in their last three league games, the Soweto giants find themselves 14th on the table, just two points above basement side Sekhukhune United.

Chiefs’ rough patch has raised serious questions about coach Arthur Zwane’s ability to steer the Soweto giants' ship.

Zwane goes into Saturday’s match trying to convince Chiefs fans that they are just experiencing a minor slump and he is the right man for this job.

But it could be a mammoth task while facing an improved SuperSport led by former Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt.

After Matsatsantsa started the season slowly, they have picked themselves up and avoided defeat in their last four games, which include three straight wins and beating Mamelodi Sundowns.

That could be a cause for concern for Chiefs who come up against a team high on confidence.

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat is still out injured and his absence usually makes Keagan Dolly cut a lone figure in attack.

While Billiat has not been at his best this season, he is, however, a player who can just spring a surprise to carry the team.

Also out of the SuperSport match are Lehlogonolo Mtkpou who has a back problem and defender Siyabonga Ngezana who is down with flu.

Midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is on compassionate leave to attend a family bereavement.

Defender Reeve Frosler is expected back after missing the last few games due to injury but it could be difficult for him to remove Sifiso Hlanti from the left-back position.

No SuperSport player is suspended for this match and there are no confirmed injuries in their camp.

Hunt could unleash new signing Siphesihle Ndlovu who arrived from Orlando Pirates.

The last time SuperSport and Chiefs met saw Matsatsantsa winning 1-0 away at FNB Stadium in April.

That was after Amakhosi had beaten the Tshwane side 2-1 in the reverse fixture in October 2021.

Chiefs go into this match having managed to score five goals in seven games while SuperSport have scored seven goals in as many matches.

Having conceded eight league goals, Zwane would be keen to fix his defence against a Matsatsantsa side that has shipped in seven.