Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Kaizer Chiefs return to action after 10 days away from competitive football and host SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

It will be Chiefs’ continuation of their bid for a top-two finish in this league race set to be claimed by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi have four points fewer than second-placed Royal AM who play in-form Cape Town City away earlier in the day.

They know victory would be crucial to stay clear of Orlando Pirates, City and Stellenbosch who are the other nearest challengers for securing a Caf Champions League spot for next season.

Stuart Baxter and his men will be facing a SuperSport side who will be beginning life without coach Kaitano Tembo.

Tembo left Matsatsantsa eighth on the table after starting the season on a promising note.

This leaves interim coaches Andre Arendse and Thabo September with the task of improving the club’s fortunes, starting with upsetting Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs will be without key attacker Keagan Dolly who is suspended for this match.





Dolly picked up a yellow card in the last match against TS Galaxy to accumulate four of the cards and is now available for selection.







But Khama Billiat who missed the TS Galaxy match with a minor knock is back and available for selection against SuperSport.







Baxter has his attacking options widened with the return of Leonardo Castro from injury.







Chiefs had a scare in their camp after veteran forward Bernard Parker fell ill but he has since recovered and is available to play.







Central midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange is fit to play after being handed two days of rest following Covid-19 vaccination.







Lebogang Manyama and defender Sifiso Hlanti are recovering from injuries.







SuperSport have received a timely boost following the return of two key players ahead of the Chiefs match.

The Tshwane side welcomes back Thamsanqa Gabuza from suspension after he missed the last two games due to suspension.

Also back for Matsatsantsa is Iqraam Rayners who was suspended for the last two matches after receiving a red card against Golden Arrows, in the same match as Gabuza.

Striker Bradley Grobler remains a doubt for Saturday’s game as he endures an injury-plagued season.

Chiefs' 0-0 draw against TS Galaxy in their last match complicated their top-two ambitions as they fell four points behind Royal AM.

That was the second time they dropped points in the last five league games following a 1-0 home defeat by Golden Arrows on March 19 while the other three games are victories.

Now, Amakhosi face midtable side SuperSport who have recorded two defeats and as many draws in their last five games where they have won just once.

Following Nedbank Cup elimination by First National Division outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in their last game, Matsatsantsa have a lot to do to lift their spirits and offer Chiefs a tough game.