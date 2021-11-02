Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Kaizer Chiefs will be keen to be the first team to beat Stellenbosch this season when the two teams clash in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Chiefs face a Stellenbosch side yet to taste defeat in eight league games so far in this campaign following a run of four wins and as many draws that has put them second on the table.

The Cape Winelands outfit has three points fewer than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who, however, have a game in hand and are the only other side still unbeaten in the league.

Four points separate sixth-placed Chiefs and Stellenbosch and Amakhosi host their visitors on the backdrop of two draws and also winning their last two games.

Since Amakhosi recorded three successive wins after beating AmaZulu, Cape Town City and Marumo Gallants within six days in January 2021, they have struggled to claim consecutive wins since then.

If Chiefs triumph on Tuesday, they could close the day fourth on the standings, given that their nearest rivals Sekhukhune United and Royal AM lose their respective games on the same day.

Stellenbosch would also be keen to stay closer to Sundowns with victory but would need to win by a seven-goal margin to claim top spot.

Squads & Team News Chiefs' attacking duo of Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic remains out recovering from their respective surgeries, leaving coach Stuart Baxter likely to play Khama Billiat as a striker. While Nurkovic is battling to regain fitness he is back in his home country Serbia to attend a family matter. Lebogang Manyama is also doubtful for Tuesday’s game and Dumisani Zuma could feature for the first time this season as he has been participating in full training for the past few weeks. Defender Siyabonga Ngezana is still out injured. No Stellenbosch player is suspended for this match against the Soweto giants. Coach Steve Barker will be without veteran defender Robyn Johannes who has been injured since August and has featured in just one match this season.

Chiefs and Stellebosch will be meeting for the fifth time in the league with Amakhosi enjoying a better record than their opponents.

Since their first clash in November 2019 when Chiefs emphatically won 4-0 away in the Western Cape, the last three confrontations between these teams have ended in draws.

Baxter will be in charge of his 99th game as Chiefs coach across two stints and will overtake Ernst Middendorp who coached, Amakhosi for 98 matches.

The Briton will remain second behind Mushin Ertugral who has previously taken charge of 118 Chiefs games over two spells which is a club record number of matches a coach has been at the helm.