Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Cape Winelands side may be pinning their hopes on Stanley Dimgba - the Nigerian marksman is their leading scorer with six in 16 league games

Kaizer Chiefs will put aside their Caf Champions League heroics and turn their attention back to domestic league duties when they host Stellenbosch FC at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Things are certainly looking up for Amakhosi towards the end of what has been a very tough season, following wins over Orlando Pirates in the league and most recently, Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League.

Ambitious Stellenbosch on the other hand have been inconsistent of late; they head into the match having claimed only a point from their last two games, although those were tough matches against SuperSport United (1-1) and Mamelodi Sundowns (1-2).

Before that, they beat both Cape Town City and Baroka FC, but lost to struggling TTM, so there seems to be a bit of inconsistency around Steve Barker’s side at present.

It’s something they’ll need to rectify though as they are not too far above the relegation zone – in 12th position with 22 points, they are six points above 15th placed TTM.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC Date Tuesday, April 6 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DSTV app SuperSport 202

Squads & Team News

Amakhosi will be without midfielder Njabulo Blom, who is suspended after accumulating four yellow cards. Eric Mathoho and Dumisani Zuma both missed the match against Wydad through injury and are not expected to feature in Soweto.

In goal, Itumeleng Khune did well after replacing Daniel Akpeyi when he was red-carded on the weekend in the Champions League. Akpeyi won’t be suspended for domestic duties, but may still miss out to Khune.

Darrel Matsheke will be available after serving his suspension in the match against Orlando Pirates last month.

Stellies midfielder Mpho Matsi remains a long-term injury victim for the Cape team, who otherwise should have a clean bill of health and do not have any suspensions.



Former Chiefs striker Ryan Moon won't be in the plans - last week Stellenbosch announced that he has joined Sweden top-flight side Varberg BoIS FC.

Match Preview

After a poor run of form during February and half of March, Amakhosi have bounced back nicely and are currently on a run of five matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Their victories over Pirates and Wydad would have lifted morale and it’s now up to the players to build on that. An additional bonus is the return from injury of Khama Billiat.

Stellies, though, will be charged up for the game as they know a victory could potentially get their own ambitions back on track.

Both clubs are chasing a top-eight spot – Chiefs are currently ninth and with 23 points, are three points behind eighth-placed TS Galaxy. Stellenbosch are just one point back from Chiefs, but are three places lower.

The first round encounter between the two sides ended 0-0 in the Cape. Last season Amakhosi drew 1-1 with Stellies at home and beat them 4-0 away.