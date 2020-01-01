Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Middendorp's men are five points ahead of Sundowns and this match presents them with the chance to stretch their lead at the top of the log

will be at Orlando Stadium for their 26th league game of the season against Stellenbosch FC.

Amakhosi could move eight points clear of second-placed with a win over the Western Cape-based side.

With Ernst Middendorp's men under pressure to stretch the gap between them and Sundowns, and Stellenbosch eager to finish inside the Top 8 bracket, this promises to be an exciting encounter.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Date Sunday, August 23 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News

Amakhosi have not reported any injuries ahead of this encounter but a few of their players must avoid getting booked against Stellenbosch in order not to incur a suspension.

All eyes will be on Samir Nurkovic to see if he can equal the tally set by top scorers Gabadinho Mhango and Peter Shalulile - the two strikers are on 14 goals each.

Nurkovic has scored 13 goals this season, including the two goals he has netted since the return of football earlier this month.

Leonardo Castro is another dangerman for Amakhosi although he hasn't really found his groove thus far.

It will be interesting to see if Middendorp will start with Khama Billiat after his unimpressive performances this season.

A section of Amakhosi fans has called for Billiat to be benched, but with Chiefs fighting for the league title, chances are that the German mentor will continue to use either in his starting line-up or from the bench.

Middendorp has already warned his charges to not underestimate Stellenbosch because he's expecting an element of surprise from Steve Barker's side.

Barker has a few players to pin his hopes on, including Waseem Isaacs and Robyn Johannes, who is celebrating his birthday on Sunday.

The duo didn't cope with Amakhosi's attack and defence in the first round and they will want to rectify the mistakes of the past with this encounter.

The departure of Nkanyisa Zungu to has left a void in midfield, but the availability of Marc van Heerden means the coach has enough experience to handle Chiefs.

Match Preview

The two teams first met in 2019, with Amakhosi hammering Stellenbosch 4-1.

Amakhosi are top of the log with 52 points from 25 matches, while Stellenbosch are ninth on the standings with 33 points from 26 games.

They have conceded 30 goals this season while finding the back of the net 23 times.

Middendorp's men have scored 45 goals and conceded 23 times in 25 league games.