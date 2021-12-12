Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Kaizer Chiefs are back and host Sekhukhune United in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

With Chiefs currently having 48 positive coronavirus cases at the club, it would be interesting to see the squad they will select to play.

Also of concern to Chiefs is match fitness after briefly suspending training before returning to start preparing for this fixture on Friday.

It is yet to be seen if players who recovered from Covid-19 will cope up on Sunday as Chiefs will be involved in action for the first time in December.

Top of their priority will be to return to position two from sixth on the table and knock off their bitter rivals Orlando Pirates who currently occupy that position.

But to make that possible, Stuart Baxter’s men will have to beat Sekhukhune who are third on the standings and pray that fourth-placed Royal AM loses to Golden Arrows.

If such a scenario plays out, Chiefs will go 12 points behind log leaders Mamelodi with a game in hand.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United Date Sunday, December 12 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Chiefs have kept the names of the players affected by Covid-19 a closely-guarded secret.

But they will be missing four players due to other reasons, with Cole Alexander ruled out due to suspension.

The central midfielder is serving his last match of suspension after being red-carded against AmaZulu on November 24.

Also out is left-back Sifiso Hlanti and Samir Nurkovic who are still recovering from injuries.

Dumisani Zuma is also still suspended by the club for a disciplinary case.

Sekhukhune coach MacDonald Makhubedu arrive at FNB with a squad missing midfielder Vusumuzi Mncube who is suspended.

The 28-year-old was sent off against SuperSport United and this will be the final match of his suspension.

Sekhukhune midfield hardman Willard Katsande returning to FNB Stadium to face his former paymasters Chiefs.

Match Preview

This will be the first time ever for Chiefs and Sekhukhune to play against each other.

While Sekhukhune have fared well so far in their debut PSL season, they appear to lack big match temperament after losing traditional giants Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Now they face another traditional heavyweight Chiefs and they would be keen to banish the notion that they fail to rise on big occasions.

Another worry for Babina Noko is that they are the lowest-scoring team in the top 10 on the table despite being third.

They have managed 12 goals from 14 games

Interestingly, they have conceded the second least goal in this campaign after shipping in nine goals.

Only Sundowns who have conceded five times have a better record than Sekhukhune.

They come up against Chiefs who have scored 17 goals in 13 games and conceded 13 times.

Amakhosi will be hoping to defy their current Covid-19 situation from slowing the momentum they had picked before they suspended football activities.

They are on a four-match unbeaten run of three wins and a draw.

Sekukhune on the other hand go into this match licking wounds from a defeat by Marumo Gallants in their last match and are have recorded three wins and two losses in their last five outings.