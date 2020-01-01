Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal Eagles: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Amakhosi will look to put memories of last year's Nedbank Cup final behind them when they take on the National First Division side at FNB Stadium

will get their Nedbank Cup campaign underway with a home fixture against Royal Eagles.

Amakhosi are last season's finalists and they're aiming to do better this time around.

They face a tough NFD side in Eagles, who will no doubt want to upset the odds and book their place in the Last 16.

Ernst Middendorp has already spoken about how he will approach this game, saying Chiefs will not underestimate the KwaZulu-Natal club.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal Eagles Date Saturday, February 8 Time 18:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Amakhosi have confirmed the return of Khama Billiat to full fitness after missing the whole of January with an injury.

The Zimbabwe international is available for selection and so is newly signed Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu.

Akumu could be given a chance to impress against Royal Eagles but it's unclear if Middendorp will throw him into the starting line-up on the day.

The only player missing for the Naturena-based is Kgotso Moleko due to a stiff muscle, meaning either Reeve Frosler or Ramahlwe Mphahlele will start on the right-hand side of the defence.

Chiefs have been looking ruthless upfront, and this could be Samir Nurkovic, Lebogang Manyama and Leonardo Castro to add to their impressive goal tally this season.

This could be Bernard Parker's chance to open his account for the season. The veteran attacker is yet to score for the Glamour Boys this season.

Eagles don't need motivation heading into this encounter and they will pin their hopes on their experienced players to lead them to victory against Chiefs.

Players such as Mpho Maruping and Ayanda Gcaba have faced Chiefs before, and they know what to expect from them.

But all eyes will be on Mpho Khumalo who has been in great form for Royal Eagles.

Khumalo scored in the preliminary rounds against Swallows FC as Eagles eventually won the match on penalties.

Match Preview

This will be the first-ever meeting between Chiefs and Eagles.

Chiefs go into the match as the most successful club in the history of the tournament with 13 titles to their name.

They are also the team on form right now as they sit at the top of the log while Eagles find themselves in 16th position on the NFD log.

Royal Eagles have managed just one win in their last five matches with three defeats and a draw in the other matches.