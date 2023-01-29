Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal AM Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Troubled Amakhosi are under pressure after dropping nine points in their last three league games, and come up against a bogey side.

Kaizer Chiefs will be out to stop their difficult Premier Soccer League run of results when they host bogey side Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

The Soweto giants have suffered defeats in their last three games and they now face a team that has given them misery in the past.

A fourth consecutive loss is something Chiefs fans will not take lightly and could put at coach Arthur Zwane’s job at risk.

Currently placed sixth on the standings, Amakhosi’s difficult patch has complicated their chances of at least playing continental football next season.

They are desperate to pick themselves up against Royal AM and breathe life into their campaign.

While the KwaZulu-Natal side has been a tough opponent for the Soweto giants before, Chiefs could be comforting themselves since Royal AM have been struggling of late.

Thwihli Thwahla have six points more than basement side Marumo Gallants.

But their keenness to stay safe could inspire them to collect maximum points from Amakhosi again.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal AM Date Sunday, January 29 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Kaizer Chiefs

There has been some good news in the Chiefs camp following the availability of new signing Christian Saile Basomboli who was issued with his work permit.

Basomboli is expected to play a part in Sunday’s match as Chiefs look for solutions up front.

But Chiefs will be without defender Erick Mathoho who is injured. They will also be without central midfielders Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander due to fitness issues.

Last week, Zwane said Khama Billiat will be out for a long time and the Zimbabwean is not expected to be back anytime soon.

Backpagepix

Royal AM will be without defender Tshepo Rikhotso who is suspended for Sunday’s match.

Interestingly, Rikhotso received yellow cards in all four league matches Royal AM have played this year.

Match Preview

Sunday’s match is a battle between teams that have been struggling for consistency this season.

Chiefs have not scored a goal in 2023 while Royal AM have won just once in their last five games while losing two and drawing as many.

Thwihli Thwahla have beaten Chiefs on all three occasions the two sides have met including humiliating Amakhosi 4-1 at FNB Stadium last season.

The two teams meeting earlier this season ended with Royal AM winning 1-0.