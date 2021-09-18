Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal AM Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Kaizer Chiefs are looking to pick themselves up from losing 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in their Premier Soccer League match last Sunday.
The Soweto giants host Royal AM at FNB Stadium on Saturday, keen to recover from the defeat which was their first league loss of the season.
After starting the season with a draw against TS Galaxy and victory over Baroka FC, Chiefs suffered a setback at Sundowns which they would want to atone for.
Editors' Picks
- ‘First half we were not happy’ – Mokwena reveals frustration despite Mamelodi Sundowns win vs TS Galaxy
- Milan's 'Magic Mike' Maignan making Juventus look like losers in Donnarumma PSG transfer
- Kaizer Chiefs player ratings after Royal AM loss: Mathoho and Cardoso calamitous
- No Trent, no Robertson, no sweat - Liverpool's title credentials beyond dispute after show of squad strength
Their opponents Royal AM arrive in Gauteng bubbling with confidence after picking up their first set of maximum points last weekend, with a 1-0 win over Chippa United.
They could now be fancying upsetting Amakhosi.
|Game
|Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal AM
|Date
|Saturday, September 18
|Time
|17:00 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202
Squads & Team News
Kaizer Chiefs still have Leonardo Castro out injured in what has left Samir Nurkovic struggling alone upfront as the only recognisable number 9.
The forward is recovering in his home country Colombia after undergoing surgery.
According to coach Stuart Baxter, defender Siyabonga Ngezana is far from returning from injury.
Midfielder Dumisani Zuma has started light training but is not yet match fit.
Royal AM coach John Maduka has not much to worry about since none of his players are suspended.
The KwaZulu-Natal side arrives at FNB Stadium with a full squad which could give Chiefs a good run for their money.
Match Preview
This is the first time for Chiefs to meet the Durban-based side playing as Royal AM after acquiring the Bloemfontein Celtic PSL status.
But previously, confrontations between Amakhosi and Celtic were usually stormy and the same should be expected on Saturday since Royal AM has the same players who used to turn out for Siwelele.
Royal started the season on a low, losing their first two games; 1-0 to Swallows FC and a 2-1 home defeat against Cape Town City.
Interestingly, Amakhosi and Royal AM have a similar record when it comes to their goals conceded and scored so far this season.
Each side has scored two goals and conceded three times.