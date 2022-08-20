Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Amakhosi have taken their home game to KwaZulu-Natal, the home province of their opponents

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane’s ability to lead the Soweto giants comes under scrutiny again when they host Richards Bay in a Premier Soccer League match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

After losing 1-0 to Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium in their season opener and then last weekend’s 4-0 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns, there have been questions about Zwane’s fitness to lead the traditional giants.

Making Saturday’s match a big threat for Chiefs is that they face PSL new boys Richards Bay, who are yet to lose a match in this campaign.

It is another trip to KwaZulu-Natal for Chiefs this term but this time around they are the home side.

They would want to bury the ghost which has already haunted them in this province where they lost to Royal AM.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay Date Saturday, August 20 Time 20:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Chiefs attacker Ashley du Preez will not take part in Saturday’s match due to a hamstring injury.

That injury saw him missing the Sundowns game and left Amakhosi without an outright striker to replace him.

New signing Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana is waiting for his work permit to be processed and that leaves Zwane without a number nine at his disposal.

Khama Billiat, who can be fitted into that role, is doubtful for this game with a bout of flu.

Zwane is also worried about midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe who is battling fitness issues together with George Matlou.

Richards Bay coach Pitso Dladla and his trusted lieutenant Vasili Manousakis will lead a squad that has no suspensions.

Experienced midfielder Luvuyo Memela is expected to make his debut start for the Natal Rich Boys after coming on as a substitute against Sekhukhune United in their last match.

Match Preview

While Chiefs have already lost two games in this campaign, their opponents Richards Bay are yet to lose.

The Natal Rich Boys have recorded two wins and a draw and in the process scoring three goals in as many games.

They are yet to concede a goal and they would be keen to maintain that impressive defensive record against Amakhosi who have fired blanks in two games and scored three times against Maritzburg United.

Interestingly, Richards Bay have played all three matches so far this season in their home province of KZN.

Chiefs go into Saturday’s match wanting to forget about their last meeting with Richards Bay.

Then a National First Division side, Richards Bay beat Chiefs 2-1 in February 2021 to eliminate Amakhosi from the Nedbank Cup at the Round of 32 stage.