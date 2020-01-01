Kaizer Chiefs vs PWD Bamenda: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

A place in the first round will be at stake when Amakhosi and Abakwa Boys meet and the winner on aggregate will face Primeiro de Agosto

will square off with PWD Bamenda in the 2020/21 Caf preliminary round second-leg match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Soweto giants are in the driving seat in this tie after securing a 1-0 win over their Cameroonian opponents at Limbe Omnisport Stadium last weekend.

Gavin Hunt's side will advance to the first round if they avoid a defeat against Bamenda, but the Abakwa Boys won't make it any easier for the Glamour Boys.

Bamenda dominated the first-leg encounter, but they were denied by the brilliance of Chiefs' inspirational captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

Coach David Pagou has already warned that anything is possible as he looks to mastermind a win over a much-fancied Amakhosi side.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs PWD Bamenda Date Saturday, December 5 Time 18:00 SA Time

Squads & Team News

Chiefs will be without Serbian marksman Samir Nurkovic and Bafana Bafana international Reeve Frosler, who are both still sidelined by injuries.

While defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele is doubtful after picking up a hamstring injury against Bamenda, but Hunt will have defenders Yagan Sasman and Kgotso Moleko as his options.

Hunt will once again look to experienced playmaker Lebogang Manyama, who came off the bench in the first-leg clash and grabbed an assist as Erick Mathoho scored the only goal of the match.

Meanwhile, Bamenda will reportedly arrive in on Saturday morning after resolving their visa issues.

The encounter was originally scheduled to be played on Friday, but the Abakwa Boys asked Caf to postpone the match and the game will now be played on Saturday evening.

The dangerman for Pagou's side is club captain and playmaker Louis Mbah, who was part of the team which qualified for the 2019 Caf Under-23 (Afcon) finals.

Match Preview

Chiefs ended their five-match winless run across all competitions when they defeated Bamenda in Limbe.

However, Amakhosi are winless in their last three home matches having recorded two defeats and one draw.

While Bamenda were playing their first competitive game this season when they faced Chiefs in the first-leg encounter.

The Abakwa Boys were crowned 2019/20 Cameroonian Elite One Championship winners in March 2020 since the season couldn't be completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the second meeting between Chiefs and Bamenda.

The winner on aggregate between the two teams will face former Angolan champions CD Primeiro de Agosto.